AEW Dynamite Results: AEW goes Extreme, The Blackpool Combat Club is here, MJF sends Wardlow home and more 3.24.22
AEW Dynamite emanated from Cedar Park, Texas as the fallout from St. Patrick’s Day Slam continued, CM Punk made his first appearance since AEW Revolution, an 8 man tornado tag team match and so much more.
Here are the results:
CM Punk defeated Dax Hardwood
The Jericho Appreciation Society had a few words before tonight’s main event
Sting, Darby Allin and The Hardys defeated Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade
It’s all about respect next week
Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated Varsity Blonds
Who dares to join The Blackpool Combat Club?
MJF’s message to Wardlow
Paging CM Punk
Wardlow came for blood but couldn’t get past security
Adam Cole defeated Jay Lethal
Tay Conti had a message for Paige VanZant
Dan and Sammy war of words
Leyla Hirsch defeated Red Velvet
Kris Statlander made the save for Velvet
The TBS Champion has big plans
The Native Beast wants her title back
Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia defeated John Silver and Alex Rey
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!