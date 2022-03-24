Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results: AEW goes Extreme, The Blackpool Combat Club is here, MJF sends Wardlow home and more 3.24.22

AEW Dynamite emanated from Cedar Park, Texas as the fallout from St. Patrick’s Day Slam continued, CM Punk made his first appearance since AEW Revolution, an 8 man tornado tag team match and so much more.

Here are the results: 

CM Punk defeated Dax Hardwood

The Jericho Appreciation Society had a few words before tonight’s main event 

Sting, Darby Allin and The Hardys defeated Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade

It’s all about respect next week

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated Varsity Blonds

Who dares to join The Blackpool Combat Club?

MJF’s message to Wardlow

Paging CM Punk

Wardlow came for blood but couldn’t get past security 

Adam Cole defeated Jay Lethal 

Tay Conti had a message for Paige VanZant 

Dan and Sammy war of words

Leyla Hirsch defeated Red Velvet 

Kris Statlander made the save for Velvet

The TBS Champion has big plans 

The Native Beast wants her title back

Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia defeated John Silver and Alex Rey

