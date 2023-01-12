Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 1.11.23

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw the conclusion of the Best of Seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite plus a huge women’s tag team match and more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley 

Guess who’s back?

Story Time 

Adam Cole is cleared 

The Acclaimed will be immortalized forever

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and FTW Champion Hook defeated Lee Moriarty and Big Bill

The champ had a few words he wanted to say before the action began 

Bryan Danielson made the save for the fans

Bryan Danielson defeated Konosuke Takeshita

Darby Allin just got himself a rock hard challenger

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Saraya and Toni Storm

Will they be in attendance and on the same page Friday?

Please welcome the Jericho Appreciation Society 

Match accepted 

The Elite defeated Death Triangle to become the new AEW World Trios Champions

