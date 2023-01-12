AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 1.11.23
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw the conclusion of the Best of Seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite plus a huge women’s tag team match and more.
Here are the full results and recap:
“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley
Guess who’s back?
Story Time
Adam Cole is cleared
The Acclaimed will be immortalized forever
“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and FTW Champion Hook defeated Lee Moriarty and Big Bill
The champ had a few words he wanted to say before the action began
Bryan Danielson made the save for the fans
Bryan Danielson defeated Konosuke Takeshita
Darby Allin just got himself a rock hard challenger
AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Saraya and Toni Storm
Will they be in attendance and on the same page Friday?
Please welcome the Jericho Appreciation Society
Match accepted
The Elite defeated Death Triangle to become the new AEW World Trios Champions