AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 1.11.23

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw the conclusion of the Best of Seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite plus a huge women’s tag team match and more.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley

Guess who’s back?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Story Time

Adam Cole is cleared

The Acclaimed will be immortalized forever

1 Gallery 1 Images

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and FTW Champion Hook defeated Lee Moriarty and Big Bill

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The champ had a few words he wanted to say before the action began

Bryan Danielson made the save for the fans

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bryan Danielson defeated Konosuke Takeshita

Darby Allin just got himself a rock hard challenger

1 Gallery 1 Images

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Saraya and Toni Storm

Will they be in attendance and on the same page Friday?

Please welcome the Jericho Appreciation Society

Match accepted

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Elite defeated Death Triangle to become the new AEW World Trios Champions