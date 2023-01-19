AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 1.18.23

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw two championships being defended, Willow Nightingale wrestling her dream match against Toni Storm and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Tonight’s was dedicated to the passing of Jay Briscoe

Tony Khan landed down the law

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Orange Cassidy defeated Jay Lethal to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Tonight’s main event

1 Gallery 1 Images

Top Flight defeated AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks

Hangman Redemption Tour

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Gunns are fed up with The Acclaimed

Family Therapy

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ricky Starks defeated Jake Hager

Stay out of Adam Cole’s way or get put down

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bryan Danielson defeated Bandido

Dragon vs Monster

Saraya and Toni don’t trust the AEW Homegrown

MJF made a deal that Brian Cage couldn’t refuse

1 Gallery 1 Images

Toni Storm defeated Willow Nightingale

Mic drop

Playtime is over and The Firm isn’t done with Jungle Boy

1 Gallery 1 Images

Darby Allin defeated Kushida to retain the TNT Championship