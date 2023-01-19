AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 1.18.23
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw two championships being defended, Willow Nightingale wrestling her dream match against Toni Storm and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Tonight’s was dedicated to the passing of Jay Briscoe
Tony Khan landed down the law
Orange Cassidy defeated Jay Lethal to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship
Tonight’s main event
Top Flight defeated AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks
Hangman Redemption Tour
The Gunns are fed up with The Acclaimed
Family Therapy
Ricky Starks defeated Jake Hager
Stay out of Adam Cole’s way or get put down
Bryan Danielson defeated Bandido
Dragon vs Monster
Saraya and Toni don’t trust the AEW Homegrown
MJF made a deal that Brian Cage couldn’t refuse
Toni Storm defeated Willow Nightingale
Mic drop
Playtime is over and The Firm isn’t done with Jungle Boy
Darby Allin defeated Kushida to retain the TNT Championship