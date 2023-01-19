Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 1.18.23

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw two championships being defended, Willow Nightingale wrestling her dream match against Toni Storm and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Tonight’s was dedicated to the passing of Jay Briscoe 

Tony Khan landed down the law 

Orange Cassidy defeated Jay Lethal to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship 

Tonight’s main event 

Top Flight defeated AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks 

Hangman Redemption Tour 

The Gunns are fed up with The Acclaimed 

Family Therapy 

Ricky Starks defeated Jake Hager

Stay out of Adam Cole’s way or get put down

Bryan Danielson defeated Bandido 

Dragon vs Monster

Saraya and Toni don’t trust the AEW Homegrown 

MJF made a deal that Brian Cage couldn’t refuse 

Toni Storm defeated Willow Nightingale 

Mic drop

Playtime is over and The Firm isn’t done with Jungle Boy

Darby Allin defeated Kushida to retain the TNT Championship 

