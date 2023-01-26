Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 1.25.23

Tonight’s show emendated from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. We celebrated the life of Jay Briscoe as his brother Mark took on long time rival and friend Jay Lethal, the TNT title was on the line and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Ricky Starks and Action Andretti 

Thank You Jay Briscoe

Darby Allin defeated Buddy Matthews to retain the TNT Championship 

Samoa Joe is 👀 by to regain claim his throne of television 

Adam Cole’s journey back to the ring

JungleHook (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and FTW Champion Hook) defeated Ethan Page and Matt Hardy 

Two things will make The Gunns happy

The rubber match may be set for next week but this Friday Adam Page takes on Wheeler Yuta

Bryan Danielson defeated Brian Cage 

Cage looked to complete his mission even in defeat

AEW World Champion MJF aided Cage in the assault of Danielson 

Konosuke Takeshita made the save 

Update on Bryan Danielson 

Ruby Soho defeated Toni Storm

Bryan Danielson’s next hand picked opponent 

The main event was all about Jay Briscoe 

Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut 

ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe defeated Jay Lethal via the Jay Drilla 

