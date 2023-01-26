AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 1.25.23
Tonight’s show emendated from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. We celebrated the life of Jay Briscoe as his brother Mark took on long time rival and friend Jay Lethal, the TNT title was on the line and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Ricky Starks and Action Andretti
Thank You Jay Briscoe
Darby Allin defeated Buddy Matthews to retain the TNT Championship
Samoa Joe is 👀 by to regain claim his throne of television
Adam Cole’s journey back to the ring
JungleHook (“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and FTW Champion Hook) defeated Ethan Page and Matt Hardy
Two things will make The Gunns happy
The rubber match may be set for next week but this Friday Adam Page takes on Wheeler Yuta
Bryan Danielson defeated Brian Cage
Cage looked to complete his mission even in defeat
AEW World Champion MJF aided Cage in the assault of Danielson
Konosuke Takeshita made the save
Update on Bryan Danielson
Ruby Soho defeated Toni Storm
Bryan Danielson’s next hand picked opponent
The main event was all about Jay Briscoe
Mark Briscoe made his AEW debut
ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe defeated Jay Lethal via the Jay Drilla