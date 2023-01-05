AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 1.4.23
AEW decided to ring in the new year with a new look for Dynamite and two championship matches. The show emendated from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
Here are the full results and recap:
Ricky Starks defeated Chris Jericho
A win over Chris Jericho comes with a price
The Cowboy is still not cleared
Moxley is sick of Page playing the victim card
Pre match comments from the King of Television
Did that just happen?!?
Aubrey reversed the decision
The Acclaimed defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship
JungleHook
Bryan Danielson defeated Tony Nese
Bryan called out the World Champion
Bryan must run the gauntlet to earn a shot at the Triple B
Bryan challenged MJF to an Ironman match
Swerve Strickland defeated AR Fox
Who is Saraya’s partner for next week’s tag match?
FTRIP
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet defeated Keira Hogan and Skye Blue
A new match added to Battle of the Belts V
Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to become the new TNT Champion