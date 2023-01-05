Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 1.4.23

AEW decided to ring in the new year with a new look for Dynamite and two championship matches. The show emendated from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Ricky Starks defeated Chris Jericho 

A win over Chris Jericho comes with a price 

The Cowboy is still not cleared 

Moxley is sick of Page playing the victim card 

Pre match comments from the King of Television 

Did that just happen?!?

Aubrey reversed the decision 

The Acclaimed defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship 

JungleHook

Bryan Danielson defeated Tony Nese 

Bryan called out the World Champion

Bryan must run the gauntlet to earn a shot at the Triple B 

Bryan challenged MJF to an Ironman match 

Swerve Strickland defeated AR Fox

Who is Saraya’s partner for next week’s tag match?

FTRIP

TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet defeated Keira Hogan and Skye Blue 

A new match added to Battle of the Belts V 

Darby Allin defeated Samoa Joe to become the new TNT Champion 

