Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 10.12.22

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 10.12.22

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the company’s first ever international show as they took over The Great White North in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Renee Paquette is #ALLELITE

D8CFB5DC-5F3D-4D59-9688-B3A590BCCCA7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Luchasaurus defeated Jungle Boy

Contracts and freedom are on the line this Friday 

BF729465-3929-48B1-9C39-06BA494D92E3
1
Gallery
1 Images

WarJoe defeated The Factory

The Embassy blames WarJoe for their lost against FTR

It just became personal

The Pinnacle is back and stronger than ever 

D2ED6679-83C5-4040-B930-2A09B7BFDE7F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Swerve Strickland defeated Billy Gunn

There will be no scissoring on Mark Sterling’s watch 

Things are heating up between Champion and Challenger ahead of this Tuesday championship match

C9FF486D-8B9D-4D85-8667-57CB17B885E1
1
Gallery
1 Images

Chris Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the ROH World Championship

Challenged accepted 

85CFE8AA-F910-428F-9153-46D759C81A60
1
Gallery
1 Images

AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter 

Tag Team Action this Friday 

B9E452AF-76CD-49C7-ABB7-9E699A13EA36
1
Gallery
1 Images

Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to become the new AEW All-Atlantic Champion 

Related Articles

D9A1E7EB-8370-40A1-B186-C940211E0602
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 10.12.22

A3C5277B-C8B6-4D49-BB32-AAB31D4DE1C0
AEW

Orange Cassidy won the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on the 10.12.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

7FD60560-D86E-4A9D-A65F-2711ED2F9E1B
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 10.12.22

D6C99D24-48E8-4F7E-BBB1-F3680DE273DD
AEW

Current AEW Champion Signs Multi Year Extension

FE899F64-1CE2-4427-BC2A-157358108B3B
AEW

Saraya Reportedly Cleared By AEW’s Doc Sampson

41E2503A-993A-4384-9998-FE57C9E5BF5A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Three Year Anniversary 10.5.22

17D8492A-4398-4E42-9ACA-B1CFCA36B938
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: Three Year Anniversary 10.5.22

0C24CEE2-7A9E-4541-932E-B857363A335B
AEW

TNT Title Match Announced for 10.5.22 AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show