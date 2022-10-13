AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 10.12.22
Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the company’s first ever international show as they took over The Great White North in Toronto, Ontario Canada.
Here are the full results and recap:
Renee Paquette is #ALLELITE
Luchasaurus defeated Jungle Boy
Contracts and freedom are on the line this Friday
WarJoe defeated The Factory
The Embassy blames WarJoe for their lost against FTR
It just became personal
The Pinnacle is back and stronger than ever
Swerve Strickland defeated Billy Gunn
There will be no scissoring on Mark Sterling’s watch
Things are heating up between Champion and Challenger ahead of this Tuesday championship match
Chris Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the ROH World Championship
Challenged accepted
AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter
Tag Team Action this Friday
Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to become the new AEW All-Atlantic Champion