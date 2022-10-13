AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 10.12.22

Last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the company’s first ever international show as they took over The Great White North in Toronto, Ontario Canada.

Here are the full results and recap:

Renee Paquette is #ALLELITE

Luchasaurus defeated Jungle Boy

Contracts and freedom are on the line this Friday

WarJoe defeated The Factory

The Embassy blames WarJoe for their lost against FTR

It just became personal

The Pinnacle is back and stronger than ever

Swerve Strickland defeated Billy Gunn

There will be no scissoring on Mark Sterling’s watch

Things are heating up between Champion and Challenger ahead of this Tuesday championship match

Chris Jericho defeated Bryan Danielson to retain the ROH World Championship

Challenged accepted

AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter

Tag Team Action this Friday

Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to become the new AEW All-Atlantic Champion