AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 10.26.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The AEW World Championship was on the line, former AEW Women’s World Champion Rhio made her long awaited return to AEW competition and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia
The Elite is back in AEW?
Pre match comments from “The American Dragon”
The JAS reflect on their massive tag team lost
Swerve In Our Glory defeated FTR to become the #1 contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championship
Will Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. ever be able to settle this rivalry properly?
The AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring will be banned at Full Gear
MJF FIRMLY laid down the law to Stokely Hathaway
Matt Taven wants the TNT Championship this Friday on Rampage
Bryan Danielson defeated Sammy Guevara
Triple threat for the gold next week on Dynamite
Jamie Hayter defeated Rhio
Leave Eddie alone
Jay Lethal looks to expose Darby Allin’s biggest weakness next week
Match made for next week
Jon Moxley defeated Penta El Zero Miedo to retain the AEW World Championship
MJF didn’t approve of The Firm’s post match attack on Mox
The Firm has betrayed MJF