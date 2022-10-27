AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 10.26.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The AEW World Championship was on the line, former AEW Women’s World Champion Rhio made her long awaited return to AEW competition and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta defeated ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia

The Elite is back in AEW?

Pre match comments from “The American Dragon”

The JAS reflect on their massive tag team lost

Swerve In Our Glory defeated FTR to become the #1 contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Will Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. ever be able to settle this rivalry properly?

The AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring will be banned at Full Gear

MJF FIRMLY laid down the law to Stokely Hathaway

Matt Taven wants the TNT Championship this Friday on Rampage

Bryan Danielson defeated Sammy Guevara

Triple threat for the gold next week on Dynamite

Jamie Hayter defeated Rhio

Leave Eddie alone

Jay Lethal looks to expose Darby Allin’s biggest weakness next week

Match made for next week

Jon Moxley defeated Penta El Zero Miedo to retain the AEW World Championship

MJF didn’t approve of The Firm’s post match attack on Mox

The Firm has betrayed MJF