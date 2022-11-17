AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 11.16.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Total Moragte Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This was the go home show for this Saturday’s Full Gear PPV which saw the AEW World Trios Championships on the line plus who gain momentum heading into Full Gear.
Here are the full results and recap:
Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson defeated ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
World Premiere
Swerve Strickland defeated AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens
Samoa Joe will not become a victim
Don’t forget about Mr. Mayhem
The Pluse of AEW
Death Triangle defeated Top Flight and AR Fox to retain the AEW World Trios Championship
Death Triangle has been waiting for this day
Ethan Page defeated Bandido to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator
AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Anna Jay
The fans had questions and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had the answers
SINGLE-HANDEDLY
Who will walk away with the gold this Saturday?