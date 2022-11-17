Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 11.16.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Total Moragte Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This was the go home show for this Saturday’s Full Gear PPV which saw the AEW World Trios Championships on the line plus who gain momentum heading into Full Gear. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson defeated ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara 

World Premiere 

Swerve Strickland defeated AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens

Samoa Joe will not become a victim

Don’t forget about Mr. Mayhem

The Pluse of AEW

Death Triangle defeated Top Flight and AR Fox to retain the AEW World Trios Championship 

Death Triangle has been waiting for this day 

Ethan Page defeated Bandido to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator 

AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm  defeated Anna Jay

The fans had questions and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had the answers 

SINGLE-HANDEDLY 

Who will walk away with the gold this Saturday?

