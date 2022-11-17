AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 11.16.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Total Moragte Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. This was the go home show for this Saturday’s Full Gear PPV which saw the AEW World Trios Championships on the line plus who gain momentum heading into Full Gear.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson defeated ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

World Premiere

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Swerve Strickland defeated AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens

Samoa Joe will not become a victim

Don’t forget about Mr. Mayhem

The Pluse of AEW

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Death Triangle defeated Top Flight and AR Fox to retain the AEW World Trios Championship

Death Triangle has been waiting for this day

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ethan Page defeated Bandido to advance in the AEW World Title Eliminator

1 Gallery 1 Images

AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Anna Jay

The fans had questions and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had the answers

SINGLE-HANDEDLY

Who will walk away with the gold this Saturday?