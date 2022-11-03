AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 11.2.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore Maryland. Three championships were on the line and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Jay Lethal defeated Darby Allin

Double J in AEW?

The history of The Elite being erased

Jon Moxley might be the World Champion but also The Gatekeeper

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Lee Moriarty

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. decided to no show the sit down

Baltimore Raven’s QB Lamar Jackson took in the proceedings

It’s birthday party time for Billy Gunn

Billy may not have hands but he does have foam fingers

Billy’s real sons were upset about their invitations being lost in the mail

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter looking for competition

Chris Jericho defeated Colt Cabana to retain the ROH World Championship

The Blackpool Combat Club made the save for Ian Riccaboni

Rey Fenix ready to get revenge for Death Triangle but will he listen to advice of PAC

Jungle Boy Jack Perry is back

Orange Cassidy defeated Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

The AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match is set

Jade Cargill defeated Marina Shafir to retain the TBS Championship

The House of Black hosting a funeral?

Toni Storm’s next challenger has been announced for Full Gear

Samoa Joe defeated Brian Cage to retain the ROH World Television Championship

Powerhouse Hobbs once again put TNT Champion Wardlow on notice