AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 11.2.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore Maryland. Three championships were on the line and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Jay Lethal defeated Darby Allin
Double J in AEW?
The history of The Elite being erased
Jon Moxley might be the World Champion but also The Gatekeeper
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Lee Moriarty
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. decided to no show the sit down
Baltimore Raven’s QB Lamar Jackson took in the proceedings
It’s birthday party time for Billy Gunn
Billy may not have hands but he does have foam fingers
Billy’s real sons were upset about their invitations being lost in the mail
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter looking for competition
Chris Jericho defeated Colt Cabana to retain the ROH World Championship
The Blackpool Combat Club made the save for Ian Riccaboni
Rey Fenix ready to get revenge for Death Triangle but will he listen to advice of PAC
Jungle Boy Jack Perry is back
Orange Cassidy defeated Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship
The AEW All-Atlantic Championship Dream Match is set
Jade Cargill defeated Marina Shafir to retain the TBS Championship
The House of Black hosting a funeral?
Toni Storm’s next challenger has been announced for Full Gear
Samoa Joe defeated Brian Cage to retain the ROH World Television Championship
Powerhouse Hobbs once again put TNT Champion Wardlow on notice