AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 11.23.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Three titles were on the line, the World Title Eliminator Tournament continued and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

William Regal was paid a not so friendly visit to kick off the show

Bryan Danielson played the role of mediator

The Blackpool Combat Club is in shambles

Bryan Danielson pleas for Regal’s life

Moxley tells Regal off

Can these two find common ground?

Orange Cassidy defeated Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

They’re back!

Ricky Starks defeated Ethan Page to become the number one contender to the AEW World Championship

Baddie celebration next week

Death Triangle defeated The Elite to retain the AEW World Trios Championship

Interim Champion is not longer in the vocabulary of the AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay and Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue

This Friday might be Black Friday but Top Flight looking for some gold

Daddy Ass and The Accliamed spoke these guys into existence

Chris Jericho defeated Tomohiro Ishii to retain the ROH World Championship

Message sent loud and clear