AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 11.23.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Three titles were on the line, the World Title Eliminator Tournament continued and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
William Regal was paid a not so friendly visit to kick off the show
Bryan Danielson played the role of mediator
The Blackpool Combat Club is in shambles
Bryan Danielson pleas for Regal’s life
Moxley tells Regal off
Can these two find common ground?
Orange Cassidy defeated Jake Hager to retain the AEW All-Atlantic Championship
They’re back!
Ricky Starks defeated Ethan Page to become the number one contender to the AEW World Championship
Baddie celebration next week
Death Triangle defeated The Elite to retain the AEW World Trios Championship
Interim Champion is not longer in the vocabulary of the AEW Women’s Division
AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay and Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue
This Friday might be Black Friday but Top Flight looking for some gold
Daddy Ass and The Accliamed spoke these guys into existence
Chris Jericho defeated Tomohiro Ishii to retain the ROH World Championship
Message sent loud and clear