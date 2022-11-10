AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 11.9.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament commenced as Ethan Page took on Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson took each other in a best 2 out of 3 falls match and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Acclaimed and FTR defeated Swerve In Our Glory and Austin and Colten Gunn
MJF looks to regain the spotlight and become the face of the next generation at Full Gear
Ethan Page defeated Eddie Kingston to advance to the semifinals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
Wardlow defeated Ariya Daivari to retain the TNT Championship
Wardlow seems to think little of every champion
Arrogance put Wardlow to sleep
Jade Cargill can’t wait until Full Gear
Saraya is cleared
Saraya vs The Doctor at Full Gear
Jay Lethal defeated Trent Beretta
History Lesson Time with Jeff Jarrett
Jack Perry has a date with a dinosaur and former mentor this Friday
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley looks to expose MJF
Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue
Lance Archer destroyed Ricky Starks
Dante Martin looks to play Giant Killer this Friday
Bryan Danielson defeated Sammy Guevara