AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 11.9.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament commenced as Ethan Page took on Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson took each other in a best 2 out of 3 falls match and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Acclaimed and FTR defeated Swerve In Our Glory and Austin and Colten Gunn

MJF looks to regain the spotlight and become the face of the next generation at Full Gear 

Ethan Page defeated Eddie Kingston to advance to the semifinals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament 

Wardlow defeated Ariya Daivari to retain the TNT Championship

Wardlow seems to think little of every champion 

Arrogance put Wardlow to sleep

Jade Cargill can’t wait until Full Gear 

Saraya is cleared 

Saraya vs The Doctor at Full Gear 

Jay Lethal defeated Trent Beretta 

History Lesson Time with Jeff Jarrett 

Jack Perry has a date with a dinosaur and former mentor this Friday 

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley looks to expose MJF

Jamie Hayter defeated Skye Blue 

Lance Archer destroyed Ricky Starks 

Dante Martin looks to play Giant Killer this Friday 

Bryan Danielson defeated Sammy Guevara 

