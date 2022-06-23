Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 6.22.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanates from the UV-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This was the go home show for the AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling joint PPV, Forbidden Door as many NJPW stars made their AEW debut to set up more matches for the show. 

Here are the full results and recap:

Bryan Danielson is not medically cleared for Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts

Who will be replacing Bryan at these events?

Jon Moxley is laser focused for Forbidden Door 

CHAOS defeated The United Empire

FTR is here to even the odds

Show up or vacate Samoa Joe

This all dates back to the Casino Battle Royale LAST YEAR 

Christian sends a message to Jungle Boy

What side is Luchasaurus on?

The Young Bucks are back in a club for night only this Sunday 

Malakai Black defeated Penta Oscuro to advance to the All-Atlantic Fatal Four Way at Forbidden Door

It’s Wardlow’s world and we are just living in it

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated Silas Young

Unfortunately we will not be getting Story Time with Adam Cole 

Coin Drop!

The Inaugural Baddie Search is underway

Toni Storm defeated Marina Shafir

Incoming Nyla Rose 

Will we see a new AEW Women’s World Champion crowned this Sunday?

Big time match this Friday 

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Chris Jericho and Lance Archer 

Chaos to end the show 

