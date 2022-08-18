Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.17.22

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.17.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from Charleston, West Virginia. The AEW World Trios Championship Tournament kicked off plus we heard from AEW World Champion CM Punk. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

AEW World Champion CM Punk kicked off the show

Rematch???

Where is Adam Page?

Punk shooting shots

A war of words lead to a brawl

A Hall of Famer and Wrestling Legend in the building 

98088E23-E226-470F-9A30-DA7899356AE3
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia 

Cracks forming in the JAS

Private Party look to dethrone the new champions this Friday 

Mox doesn’t want to wait till All Out 

Jericho looks to squash the beef before it starts next week

CD479702-9B3C-4046-BE84-EE691A5C3460
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Gunn Club defeated The Varsity Blonds

A major unexpected betrayal 

The Acclaimed got their daddy’s back 

Trios match announced for All Out 

Jungle Boy wants Christian at All Out 

Christian wants to put all of this behind them and back to normal 

Jungle Boy takes out the arm of Cage 

Pinnacle for life 

96392A3B-0EDB-4A98-A810-35217CD75ED0
1
Gallery
1 Images

Toni Storm defeated Kilynn King 

The Trios Title Tournament continues this Friday on Rampage 

The Best Bout Machine is BACK 

8EEE6563-F83E-4EF6-9AAB-81B37688A2D2
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega defeated La Faccion Ingobernable to advance to the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Tournament 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

CEE5DE28-FCD9-415C-8A30-4E7BF2719EA3
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.17.22

365C10DD-290A-492D-9EF4-767D6A64E894
AEW

Kenny Omega made his long awaited return in the main event of the 8.17.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

39025E7D-96B9-4848-9919-F7FE390A45C8
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 8.17.22

74A07901-3EA6-4928-B4DF-4D2490C14AEA
AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and Wrestling Legend announced as special guest timekeeper on the 8.17.22 edition on AEW Dynamite

67D19633-97DA-4C5B-824F-2F366942E5D1
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: Quake at the Lake Results and Recap 8.10.22

6CF9644B-9D52-4D9A-9346-E08DFBBC5B6C
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake Preview 8.10.22

CCA7ED03-76C5-42D2-9D53-9294C918833E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.3.22

2FB2EFD4-B0A9-4ACA-834D-A750A51163B3
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 8.3.22