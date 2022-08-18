AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.17.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from Charleston, West Virginia. The AEW World Trios Championship Tournament kicked off plus we heard from AEW World Champion CM Punk.
Here are the full results and recap:
AEW World Champion CM Punk kicked off the show
Rematch???
Where is Adam Page?
Punk shooting shots
A war of words lead to a brawl
A Hall of Famer and Wrestling Legend in the building
Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia
Cracks forming in the JAS
Private Party look to dethrone the new champions this Friday
Mox doesn’t want to wait till All Out
Jericho looks to squash the beef before it starts next week
The Gunn Club defeated The Varsity Blonds
A major unexpected betrayal
The Acclaimed got their daddy’s back
Trios match announced for All Out
Jungle Boy wants Christian at All Out
Christian wants to put all of this behind them and back to normal
Jungle Boy takes out the arm of Cage
Pinnacle for life
Toni Storm defeated Kilynn King
The Trios Title Tournament continues this Friday on Rampage
The Best Bout Machine is BACK
The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega defeated La Faccion Ingobernable to advance to the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Tournament
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!