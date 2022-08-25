AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.24.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from Cleveland, Ohio as the AEW World Trios Tournament continued and the AEW World Championship Unification Match.
Here are the full results and recap:
Here comes The Wizard
Ask and you shall receive
Will Daniel Garcia apologize?
Sports Entertainer or no?
Bryan Danielson thinks otherwise
Lionhart vs The American Dragon
Jay Lethal defeated Dax Hardwood
Who are Jay Lethal’s partners at All Out?
An interim AEW Women’s World Champion to be crowned at All Out
Colten Gunn defeated Billy Gunn
The AEW World Tag Team Champions made the save
Tonight’s main event settles the score between Death Triangle and United Empire
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Kilynn King
The Acclaimed looking for gold at All Out
Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion
It is official
Passion from Ricky Starks
Jon Moxley’s time is now
The United Empire defeated Death Triangle
The Dynamite Finals are set