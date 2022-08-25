Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.24.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from Cleveland, Ohio as the AEW World Trios Tournament continued and the AEW World Championship Unification Match.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Here comes The Wizard

Ask and you shall receive 

Will Daniel Garcia apologize?

Sports Entertainer or no?

Bryan Danielson thinks otherwise 

Lionhart vs The American Dragon 

Jay Lethal defeated Dax Hardwood

Who are Jay Lethal’s partners at All Out? 

An interim AEW Women’s World Champion  to be crowned at All Out 

Colten Gunn defeated Billy Gunn

The AEW World Tag Team Champions made the save 

Tonight’s main event settles the score between Death Triangle and United Empire 

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Kilynn King

The Acclaimed looking for gold at All Out 

Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion 

It is official 

Passion from Ricky Starks 

Jon Moxley’s time is now 

The United Empire defeated Death Triangle 

The Dynamite Finals are set 

