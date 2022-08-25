AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.24.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from Cleveland, Ohio as the AEW World Trios Tournament continued and the AEW World Championship Unification Match.

Here are the full results and recap:

Here comes The Wizard

Ask and you shall receive

Will Daniel Garcia apologize?

Sports Entertainer or no?

Bryan Danielson thinks otherwise

Lionhart vs The American Dragon

Jay Lethal defeated Dax Hardwood

Who are Jay Lethal’s partners at All Out?

An interim AEW Women’s World Champion to be crowned at All Out

Colten Gunn defeated Billy Gunn

The AEW World Tag Team Champions made the save

Tonight’s main event settles the score between Death Triangle and United Empire

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Kilynn King

The Acclaimed looking for gold at All Out

Jon Moxley defeated CM Punk to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion

It is official

Passion from Ricky Starks

Jon Moxley’s time is now

The United Empire defeated Death Triangle

The Dynamite Finals are set