AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.3.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Chris Jericho put his world title shot on the line, The Undisputed Elite returned in full force and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Jay Lethal defeated Orange Cassidy
New match added to Battle of the Belts III
The Undisputed Elite is back in full effect
The Undisputed Elite really showed their loyalty
Adam Page made the save
Jon Moxley doesn’t care who his next challenger is
The heat has been turned up to 11 between Christian and Matt
Britt Baker and Jaime Hayter defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm
Eddie wants Sammy at All Out
Team Taz is dead
Powerhouse Hobbs defeated a local talent
Ricky looking for some revenge
Evil wears no mask
Coffin Match next week
Christian Cage defeated Matt Hardy
Jungle Boy is here and makes the save
Daniel Garcia the Dragonslayer
Give Ethan Page a chance
We all know who The Jericho Appreciation Society will walk out with the interim world title next week
The Acclaimed defeated The Gunn Club
Chris Jericho defeated Wheeler Yuta
Jericho refused to relinquish the Lion Tamer
Jon Moxley made the save
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!