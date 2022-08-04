Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.3.22

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.3.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Chris Jericho put his world title shot on the line, The Undisputed Elite returned in full force and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap: 

8DDA133C-FD93-46B7-9596-DFE5B10A3B02
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jay Lethal defeated Orange Cassidy

New match added to Battle of the Belts III

6CF1AD62-CBD5-4F16-BB35-6C9B815D6A5D
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Undisputed Elite is back in full effect 

The Undisputed Elite really showed their loyalty 

Adam Page made the save

0EF5F745-D427-4FEB-82EF-F5B197544088
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jon Moxley doesn’t care who his next challenger is 

The heat has been turned up to 11 between Christian and Matt

B5C95DE8-1EC8-461C-A723-66E4C887A665
1
Gallery
1 Images

Britt Baker and Jaime Hayter defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm

Eddie wants Sammy at All Out 

Team Taz is dead 

A47B508B-94A4-402D-9B97-B58D832D2D98
1
Gallery
1 Images

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated a local talent 

Ricky looking for some revenge 

Evil wears no mask

Coffin Match next week 

BF63E24C-EB23-4F94-A5A5-4FBD96850FED
1
Gallery
1 Images

Christian Cage defeated Matt Hardy 

Jungle Boy is here and makes the save 

Daniel Garcia the Dragonslayer

Give Ethan Page a chance 

We all know who The Jericho Appreciation Society will walk out with the interim world title next week

43BDCBA1-4496-487C-A881-9544F0A0CEF7
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Acclaimed defeated The Gunn Club

ED5D9ACD-C7FE-470C-9591-288ABDDCD44A
1
Gallery
1 Images

Chris Jericho defeated Wheeler Yuta 

Jericho refused to relinquish the Lion Tamer

Jon Moxley made the save 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

CCA7ED03-76C5-42D2-9D53-9294C918833E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.3.22

2FB2EFD4-B0A9-4ACA-834D-A750A51163B3
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 8.3.22

8EC076E6-98C0-43DA-A439-EEF55DECC321
AEW Dynamite

AEW Fight for the Fallen Results and Recap 7.27.22

1BBE58D7-617A-4E04-A845-5060735A4B1A
AEW Dynamite

New FTW Champion Crowned at July 27, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite

E376BA40-111E-45EA-B681-6B55061726AE
AEW

Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions to be crowned at All Out

B953F1A4-DB53-4F49-8364-008B1F983E8B
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen Preview 7.27.22

21E4905B-EEF8-4FC4-8FC3-AB6EB841871B
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Results and Recap 7.20.22

E5D3E508-3915-4764-A211-33CBA5070899
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2 Preview 7.20.22