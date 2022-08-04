AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 8.3.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. Chris Jericho put his world title shot on the line, The Undisputed Elite returned in full force and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Jay Lethal defeated Orange Cassidy

New match added to Battle of the Belts III

The Undisputed Elite is back in full effect

The Undisputed Elite really showed their loyalty

Adam Page made the save

Jon Moxley doesn’t care who his next challenger is

The heat has been turned up to 11 between Christian and Matt

Britt Baker and Jaime Hayter defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm

Eddie wants Sammy at All Out

Team Taz is dead

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated a local talent

Ricky looking for some revenge

Evil wears no mask

Coffin Match next week

Christian Cage defeated Matt Hardy

Jungle Boy is here and makes the save

Daniel Garcia the Dragonslayer

Give Ethan Page a chance

We all know who The Jericho Appreciation Society will walk out with the interim world title next week

The Acclaimed defeated The Gunn Club

Chris Jericho defeated Wheeler Yuta

Jericho refused to relinquish the Lion Tamer

Jon Moxley made the save

