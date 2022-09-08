AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: All Out Fallout 9.7.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York. The show saw the fallout from All Out, the ROH Pure Championship on the line and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
AEW GM and President Tony Khan addressed the situation regarding the AEW World Championship and Trios Titles
Welcome back MJF
Did MJF’s words strike a nerve with Jon Moxley?
MJF looking to use the world title as a bargaining chip in the 2024 bidding war
Legend Mode Activated
Death Triangle defeated Beat Friends to become the new AEW World Trios Champions
Andrade El Idolo continues his proposition on 10
Trouble in the DMD Camp
Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Penelope Ford
2point0 looking for revenge in Arthur Ashe Stadium
The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory running it back at Arthur Ashe
Wardlow defeated Tony Nese to retain the TNT Championship
Darby had a few words about his tournament match with Sammy
Bryan Danielson defeated “Hangman” Adam Page to advance in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions
Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta to become the new ROH Pure Champion
Code of Honor observed