Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: All Out Fallout 9.7.22

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: All Out Fallout 9.7.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York. The show saw the fallout from All Out, the ROH Pure Championship on the line and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

AEW GM and President Tony Khan addressed the situation regarding the AEW World Championship and Trios Titles

F06E4946-6FDF-4205-BBEB-FF2E282271F3
1
Gallery
1 Images

Welcome back MJF

Did MJF’s words strike a nerve with Jon Moxley?

MJF looking to use the world title as a bargaining chip in the 2024 bidding war

Legend Mode Activated 

C5FA0174-0BE8-4700-943B-6DA0ABAB0F14
1
Gallery
1 Images

Death Triangle defeated Beat Friends to become the new AEW World Trios Champions

Andrade El Idolo continues his proposition on 10

Trouble in the DMD Camp

272AF735-09A0-4825-A58B-A850EBF4678B
1
Gallery
1 Images

Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Penelope Ford

2point0 looking for revenge in Arthur Ashe Stadium 

The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory running it back at Arthur Ashe 

EB9B3543-AE5D-4EF5-837D-AB64E1AFED5C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Wardlow defeated Tony Nese to retain the TNT Championship 

Darby had a few words about his tournament match with Sammy 

E1E95DB9-A180-4AF8-9B22-CA069F04B862
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bryan Danielson defeated “Hangman” Adam Page to advance in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions

68676224-A8A6-4D6B-90A0-FF6B860CB405
1
Gallery
1 Images

Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta to become the new ROH Pure Champion

Code of Honor observed 

Related Articles

3C75B842-33EC-4F2B-B8D2-EB006B120F5A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: All Out Fallout 9.7.22

0E082B30-CF2B-4969-A2B5-653D5FABB306
AEW

New ROH Pure Champion Crowned at the 9.6.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

248B987D-C3B3-4F67-928A-8BDCF8077A3D
AEW

New AEW World Trios Champions Crowned on the 9.7.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

5A97941A-E530-4571-B526-091228CB9272
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* AEW GM and President addressed the AEW World and Trios Championships situation

557CA40A-39EB-469D-82B9-4B2050F4A144
AEW

Multiple AEW Stars and a Producer suspended following All Out Media Scrum

66A2DF9F-4705-48CD-9919-03BAD4871032
AEW

The State of AEW’s Backstage Situation

B4ECA719-C80E-4B12-9B81-F4DAE9388F4F
AEW

Bobby Fish Challenges CM Punk to a fight

E6DF3316-DC8E-4C0C-A9B7-18DE7E4A47AF
AEW

CM Punk Reclaimed The AEW World Championship