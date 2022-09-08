AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: All Out Fallout 9.7.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York. The show saw the fallout from All Out, the ROH Pure Championship on the line and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

AEW GM and President Tony Khan addressed the situation regarding the AEW World Championship and Trios Titles

1 Gallery 1 Images

Welcome back MJF

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Did MJF’s words strike a nerve with Jon Moxley?

MJF looking to use the world title as a bargaining chip in the 2024 bidding war

Legend Mode Activated

1 Gallery 1 Images

Death Triangle defeated Beat Friends to become the new AEW World Trios Champions

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Andrade El Idolo continues his proposition on 10

Trouble in the DMD Camp

1 Gallery 1 Images

Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defeated Penelope Ford

2point0 looking for revenge in Arthur Ashe Stadium

The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory running it back at Arthur Ashe

1 Gallery 1 Images

Wardlow defeated Tony Nese to retain the TNT Championship

Darby had a few words about his tournament match with Sammy

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bryan Danielson defeated “Hangman” Adam Page to advance in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions

1 Gallery 1 Images

Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta to become the new ROH Pure Champion

Code of Honor observed