AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Grand Slam Fallout 9.28.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania two titles were on the line, we heard from both Saraya and MJF and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
The Jericho Appreciation Society Championship Celebration kicked off the show
“The Most Honorable Man” Chris Jericho
Did Daniel Garcia appreciate the gift from a fellow ROH Champion to another?
Were you not entertained?
Look who stepped up to the plate to take on The American Dragon
Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Menard
Wheeler Yuta had a challenge for MJF
MJF’s rebuttal to Wheeler Yuta
Match set for next week’s anniversary show
Jay Lethal looks to test the pain threshold of Darby Allin next week
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson
Moxley came face to face with his next challenger
Yuta got the jump on MJF
The main event
Saraya was in the house
AEW is officially her house now
The doctor wanted the last word
Saraya upped the ante for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship match
Toni Storm defeated Serena Deeb to retain the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship
Ricky Starks defeated Eli Isom
Matt Hardy bestowed some advice to Private Party
AEW Dynamite Anniversary lineup
This Friday on Rampage
Chris Jericho defeated Bandido to retain the ROH Championship
October 12