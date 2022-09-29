AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Grand Slam Fallout 9.28.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania two titles were on the line, we heard from both Saraya and MJF and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

The Jericho Appreciation Society Championship Celebration kicked off the show

“The Most Honorable Man” Chris Jericho

Did Daniel Garcia appreciate the gift from a fellow ROH Champion to another?

Were you not entertained?

Look who stepped up to the plate to take on The American Dragon

Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Menard

Wheeler Yuta had a challenge for MJF

MJF’s rebuttal to Wheeler Yuta

Match set for next week’s anniversary show

Jay Lethal looks to test the pain threshold of Darby Allin next week

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defeated Juice Robinson

Moxley came face to face with his next challenger

Yuta got the jump on MJF

The main event

Saraya was in the house

AEW is officially her house now

The doctor wanted the last word

Saraya upped the ante for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship match

Toni Storm defeated Serena Deeb to retain the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship

Ricky Starks defeated Eli Isom

Matt Hardy bestowed some advice to Private Party

AEW Dynamite Anniversary lineup

This Friday on Rampage

Chris Jericho defeated Bandido to retain the ROH Championship

October 12