AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Jon Moxley punched his ticket to Forbidden Door, A new championship was announced and Will Ospreay made his AEW debut 6.8.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. An Interim AEW World Champion was crowned, the return of both former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa plus the road to Forbidden Door continued. 

Here are the full results: 

Kyle O’Reilly wins the Casino Battle Royale and will face Jon Moxley in the main event for the Interim AEW World Championship 

We hear post match comments from Jon Moxley ahead of tonight’s main event 

AEW has a new title to fight for 

PAC defeated Buddy Matthews to advance to Forbidden Door

Eddie Kingston wants Jake Hager

Trent Beretta wants a rematch for the ROH World Tag Team Championship 

The leader of The United Empire is here and didn’t come alone 

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated David Finaly 

The Cowboy wants another world title 

Wardlow has his sights on a championship 

Tag Team Titles on the line next week 

Thunder Rosa defeated Marina Shafir to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship 

Marina wasn’t happy about the outcome but Toni Storm solved the problem 

Rematch between two former friends 

Jon Moxley defeated Kyle O’Reilly

