AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Three Year Anniversary 10.5.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the three year celebration and emendated from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

1
MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta 

MJF protected Yuta?!?!?

Peered into the looking glass of tonight’s main event 

1
Darby Allin defeated Jay Lethal

Sign of respect 

A look at The Embassy 

1
Wardlow defeated Brian Cage to retain the TNT Championship 

Chaos erupted following the TNT Title match 

Medical update on Saraya from the doctor herself 

1
Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale and Athena defeated Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford 

Saraya sent a message to the world 

Roll call 

Happy National Scissoring Day 

Swerve Strickland had enough of Nation Scissoring Day

Rock beats scissors. Match is official 

Dark Order look to celebrate the two year anniversary of Mr. Brodie Lee’s passing by winning trios gold

TayJay (Sports Entertainers) vs Madison Rayne and Skye Blue (Pro Wrestlers) this Friday 

1
“Hangman” Adam Page defeated RUSH

Three years in the making 

Can Willow be the ONE in 38-1?

1
Luchasaurus defeated Fuego Del Sol

Jungle Boy will finally get his hands on Luchasaurus… NEXT WEEK IN TORONTO 

The All-Atlantic Championship is on the line at Battle of the Belts IV

1
Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson 

