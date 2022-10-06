AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Three Year Anniversary 10.5.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the three year celebration and emendated from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.
Here are the full results and recap:
MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta
MJF protected Yuta?!?!?
Peered into the looking glass of tonight’s main event
Darby Allin defeated Jay Lethal
Sign of respect
A look at The Embassy
Wardlow defeated Brian Cage to retain the TNT Championship
Chaos erupted following the TNT Title match
Medical update on Saraya from the doctor herself
Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale and Athena defeated Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford
Saraya sent a message to the world
Roll call
Happy National Scissoring Day
Swerve Strickland had enough of Nation Scissoring Day
Rock beats scissors. Match is official
Dark Order look to celebrate the two year anniversary of Mr. Brodie Lee’s passing by winning trios gold
TayJay (Sports Entertainers) vs Madison Rayne and Skye Blue (Pro Wrestlers) this Friday
“Hangman” Adam Page defeated RUSH
Three years in the making
Can Willow be the ONE in 38-1?
Luchasaurus defeated Fuego Del Sol
Jungle Boy will finally get his hands on Luchasaurus… NEXT WEEK IN TORONTO
The All-Atlantic Championship is on the line at Battle of the Belts IV
Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson