AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Three Year Anniversary 10.5.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the three year celebration and emendated from the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

MJF defeated Wheeler Yuta

MJF protected Yuta?!?!?

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Peered into the looking glass of tonight’s main event

1 Gallery 1 Images

Darby Allin defeated Jay Lethal

Sign of respect

A look at The Embassy

1 Gallery 1 Images

Wardlow defeated Brian Cage to retain the TNT Championship

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Chaos erupted following the TNT Title match

Medical update on Saraya from the doctor herself

1 Gallery 1 Images

Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale and Athena defeated Jamie Hayter, Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford

Saraya sent a message to the world

Roll call

Happy National Scissoring Day

Swerve Strickland had enough of Nation Scissoring Day

Rock beats scissors. Match is official

Dark Order look to celebrate the two year anniversary of Mr. Brodie Lee’s passing by winning trios gold

TayJay (Sports Entertainers) vs Madison Rayne and Skye Blue (Pro Wrestlers) this Friday

1 Gallery 1 Images

“Hangman” Adam Page defeated RUSH

Three years in the making

Can Willow be the ONE in 38-1?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Luchasaurus defeated Fuego Del Sol

Jungle Boy will finally get his hands on Luchasaurus… NEXT WEEK IN TORONTO

The All-Atlantic Championship is on the line at Battle of the Belts IV

1 Gallery 1 Images

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson