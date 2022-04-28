Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results: Dax Hardwood qualified for Owen Hart Tournament, Undisputed ROH Title match scheduled for next week and Scorpio Sky wins TNT Title for a second time 4.27.22

AEW Dynamite Results: Dax Hardwood qualified for Owen Hart Tournament, Undisputed ROH Title match scheduled for next week and Scorpio Sky wins TNT Title for a second time 4.27.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanates from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb went to war in a Philly Street Fight, an epic 10 man tag match and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

AAD1B865-5F9B-4B41-A738-77FE0405C4E3
1
Gallery
1 Images

Dax Hardwood defeated Cash Wheeler to qualify for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 

Main event of Double or Nothing 

CM Punk’s immediate reaction 

Pre match comments from Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky ahead of tonight’s ladder match 

68B4D9AC-207B-442E-9C72-D751CFCE4CC4
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Factory

ECA97C1C-7F96-46EE-9750-5029B3B585D5
1
Gallery
1 Images

Toni brought a friend of her own

B3C5FF4F-2BE8-4507-99DC-A2E0B7362754
1
Gallery
1 Images

Wardlow defeated Lance Archer 

75F6BACB-7D91-4684-B6C1-F3DC390DADBE
1
Gallery
1 Images

The JAS wanted an apology from Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz 

It was at this moment Jericho knew he messed up

Pre match comments from the TNT Champion

FC9D82C6-651C-4322-97C8-36AA225EF503
1
Gallery
1 Images

Serena Deeb defeated Hikaru Shida 

Could Thunder Rosa be looking at her next challenger?

Who’s next for Wardlow?

Death Triangle is back at full capacity 

Who will qualify this Friday?

E9EFCA82-7BA2-46E7-A0C4-BEC61A2AF30A
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Undisputed Elite defeated Dante Martin, Varsity Blonds, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson 

The JAS took out Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz 

Incoming title match this Friday 

Who walks out of Dynamite as Undisputed Champion next week?

BCA42032-B912-4A10-A2F5-A85171795B87
1
Gallery
1 Images

Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

164AAB2B-9299-4A72-9BA9-534EF595B7AE
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Dax Hardwood qualified for Owen Hart Tournament, Undisputed ROH Title match scheduled for next week and Scorpio Sky wins TNT Title for a second time 4.27.22

D3BB0F51-2317-48C6-B9F0-D483EB47D84F
AEW

Undisputed ROH Women’s Championship Match Announced for May 4 AEW Dynamite

C09AEBFE-B5F7-48D3-BC53-B2E38C8B2C45
AEW

The Main Event for Double or Nothing Announced

CA5D9BEB-AC32-4738-BBF2-50C6B8AC11BC
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 4.27.22

56260D5D-1FF2-498B-8FF6-9119053B14D5
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Adam Cole qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, Hook finally spoke and Jade Cargill retained the TBS Title 4.22.22

E1FD7B1D-759F-4473-826F-4DC71A8D9AD0
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Preview 4.22.22

5CBEA7D4-995D-4594-BAB4-A8A643DFBF51
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Kyle O’Reilly and Britt Baker qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, AEW and NJPW joint PPV announced and Darby puts the final nail in Andrade’s coffin 4.20.22

F4FE4F8F-FBDF-4AC0-BC0B-B4DA6D1BAE37
AEW

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling Supershow “Forbidden Door” Announced for June 26