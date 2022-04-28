AEW Dynamite Results: Dax Hardwood qualified for Owen Hart Tournament, Undisputed ROH Title match scheduled for next week and Scorpio Sky wins TNT Title for a second time 4.27.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanates from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb went to war in a Philly Street Fight, an epic 10 man tag match and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Dax Hardwood defeated Cash Wheeler to qualify for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Main event of Double or Nothing

CM Punk’s immediate reaction

Pre match comments from Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky ahead of tonight’s ladder match

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Factory

Toni brought a friend of her own

Wardlow defeated Lance Archer

The JAS wanted an apology from Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz

It was at this moment Jericho knew he messed up

Pre match comments from the TNT Champion

Serena Deeb defeated Hikaru Shida

Could Thunder Rosa be looking at her next challenger?

Who’s next for Wardlow?

Death Triangle is back at full capacity

Who will qualify this Friday?

The Undisputed Elite defeated Dante Martin, Varsity Blonds, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson

The JAS took out Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz

Incoming title match this Friday

Who walks out of Dynamite as Undisputed Champion next week?

Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship

