AEW Dynamite Results: Dax Hardwood qualified for Owen Hart Tournament, Undisputed ROH Title match scheduled for next week and Scorpio Sky wins TNT Title for a second time 4.27.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanates from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb went to war in a Philly Street Fight, an epic 10 man tag match and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Dax Hardwood defeated Cash Wheeler to qualify for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Main event of Double or Nothing
CM Punk’s immediate reaction
Pre match comments from Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky ahead of tonight’s ladder match
The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Factory
Toni brought a friend of her own
Wardlow defeated Lance Archer
The JAS wanted an apology from Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz
It was at this moment Jericho knew he messed up
Pre match comments from the TNT Champion
Serena Deeb defeated Hikaru Shida
Could Thunder Rosa be looking at her next challenger?
Who’s next for Wardlow?
Death Triangle is back at full capacity
Who will qualify this Friday?
The Undisputed Elite defeated Dante Martin, Varsity Blonds, Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson
The JAS took out Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz
Incoming title match this Friday
Who walks out of Dynamite as Undisputed Champion next week?
Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship
