AEW Dynamite Results: Dog Collar Match Announced for Revolution, reDRagon Returns and Andrade Stakes Claim to TNT Title 2.16.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from “The Music City” of Nashville, Tennessee. We saw a TNT Championship match, an Inner Circle civil war and so much more.
Here are the full results:
CM Punk kicked off the show and challenged MJF to a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution
Tony Schiavone announced a three way for the AEW Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution
Bryan Danielson defeated Lee Moriarty via submission
To stand with Jon Moxley you must bleed with him first
Wardlow defeated Max Caster to advance to the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution
Adam Cole wants what the other Adam holds
reDRagon is back BAY BAY
Santana and Ortiz defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager via pinfall
A hint of jealousy sprinkled with some miscommunication in The Elite
Thunder Rosa defeated Mercedes Martinez via pinfall
Finish them
Looks like The House of Black is growing
Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!