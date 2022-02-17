AEW Dynamite Results: Dog Collar Match Announced for Revolution, reDRagon Returns and Andrade Stakes Claim to TNT Title 2.16.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from “The Music City” of Nashville, Tennessee. We saw a TNT Championship match, an Inner Circle civil war and so much more.

Here are the full results:

CM Punk kicked off the show and challenged MJF to a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution

Tony Schiavone announced a three way for the AEW Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution

Bryan Danielson defeated Lee Moriarty via submission

To stand with Jon Moxley you must bleed with him first

Wardlow defeated Max Caster to advance to the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW Revolution

Adam Cole wants what the other Adam holds

reDRagon is back BAY BAY

Santana and Ortiz defeated Chris Jericho and Jake Hager via pinfall

A hint of jealousy sprinkled with some miscommunication in The Elite

Thunder Rosa defeated Mercedes Martinez via pinfall

Finish them

Looks like The House of Black is growing

Sammy Guevara defeated Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship

