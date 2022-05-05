AEW Dynamite Results: Impact Wrestling stars make their AEW debut, Men’s Owen Hart bracket reveled and Mercedes Martinez crowned Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion 5.4.22
May the 4th be with you.
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Two people qualified for the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament, an Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion was crowned plus so much more.
Here are the full results:
Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Fish to advance to the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Could we see this in the near future?
The scars tell the story of The Blackpool Combat Club
The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico
To get a shot at the tag titles Starks must defend his title first
Swerve and Lee aren’t finish with Team Taz just let
Wardlow’s opponent… IMPACT WRESTLING’s own W. Morrissey
Wardlow defeated W. Morrissey
Looks like Wardlow is done with MJF’s games
Contract signing next week
Preview of what’s to come this Friday on Rampage
AEW World Champion Adam Page had a few choice words for CM Punk
Time to roll out the red carpet
Chris Jericho defeated Santana
Samoa Joe vs Jay Lethal this Friday
The Gunn Club came baring gifts
Where does Julia Hart’s allegiance lie?
Ask and you shall receive
Death Triangle made the save for Julia Hart
The Baddies continued to celebrate their recent success
Rey Fenix defeated Dante Matin to advance to the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Darby Allin spoke on his first round Owen Hart match against Jeff Hardy
It’s official for Double or Nothing
Will John Silver have a hometown advantage next week?
Mercedes Martinez defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion
