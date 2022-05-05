AEW Dynamite Results: Impact Wrestling stars make their AEW debut, Men’s Owen Hart bracket reveled and Mercedes Martinez crowned Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion 5.4.22

May the 4th be with you.

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Two people qualified for the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament, an Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion was crowned plus so much more.

Here are the full results:

Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Fish to advance to the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Could we see this in the near future?

The scars tell the story of The Blackpool Combat Club

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico

To get a shot at the tag titles Starks must defend his title first

Swerve and Lee aren’t finish with Team Taz just let

Wardlow’s opponent… IMPACT WRESTLING’s own W. Morrissey

Wardlow defeated W. Morrissey

Looks like Wardlow is done with MJF’s games

Contract signing next week

Preview of what’s to come this Friday on Rampage

AEW World Champion Adam Page had a few choice words for CM Punk

Time to roll out the red carpet

Chris Jericho defeated Santana

Samoa Joe vs Jay Lethal this Friday

The Gunn Club came baring gifts

Where does Julia Hart’s allegiance lie?

Ask and you shall receive

Death Triangle made the save for Julia Hart

The Baddies continued to celebrate their recent success

Rey Fenix defeated Dante Matin to advance to the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Darby Allin spoke on his first round Owen Hart match against Jeff Hardy

It’s official for Double or Nothing

Will John Silver have a hometown advantage next week?

Mercedes Martinez defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion

