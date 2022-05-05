Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results: Impact Wrestling stars make their AEW debut, Men’s Owen Hart bracket reveled and Mercedes Martinez crowned Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion 5.4.22

AEW Dynamite Results: Impact Wrestling stars make their AEW debut, Men’s Owen Hart bracket reveled and Mercedes Martinez crowned Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion 5.4.22

May the 4th be with you.

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. Two people qualified for the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament, an Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion was crowned plus so much more.

Here are the full results:

C40F9929-14C8-4901-944F-3F126702B82E
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jeff Hardy defeated Bobby Fish to advance to the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 

Could we see this in the near future?

The scars tell the story of The Blackpool Combat Club

E47304DE-9095-4174-A1E3-454E941C6CC6
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico

To get a shot at the tag titles Starks must defend his title first 

Swerve and Lee aren’t finish with Team Taz just let

Wardlow’s opponent… IMPACT WRESTLING’s own W. Morrissey 

11294F5E-AC7C-4A13-B3C6-E5C976120F5C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Wardlow defeated W. Morrissey 

Looks like Wardlow is done with MJF’s games

Contract signing next week

Preview of what’s to come this Friday on Rampage

AEW World Champion Adam Page had a few choice words for CM Punk

Time to roll out the red carpet 

1596B279-E5BB-4499-A0FB-A361DE7E6A43
1
Gallery
1 Images

Chris Jericho defeated Santana 

Samoa Joe vs Jay Lethal this Friday 

The Gunn Club came baring gifts

Where does Julia Hart’s allegiance lie?

Ask and you shall receive 

Death Triangle made the save for Julia Hart

The Baddies continued to celebrate their recent success 

5A2E0446-3D1F-41CF-9EF4-53F53B68C57C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Rey Fenix defeated Dante Matin to advance to the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 

Darby Allin spoke on his first round Owen Hart match against Jeff Hardy

It’s official for Double or Nothing

Will John Silver have a hometown advantage next week?

6F4177BB-3865-4A5B-A64B-A1D4904B559D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Mercedes Martinez defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

5204FB8F-DB34-4656-86A7-BA2E5B551FF1
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Impact Wrestling stars make their AEW debut, Men’s Owen Hart bracket reveled and Mercedes Martinez crowned Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion 5.4.22

160175E1-F6B9-4A1F-8CE5-A553C6058CCD
AEW

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Bracket Reveled

E3C103BF-99DA-4B75-B2C9-9C17364E5B3A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 5.4.22

F460C387-95CA-4A8B-8352-67B6BE9691BB
New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of the Super Jr. 29 Lineup Announced

80D53BAC-58EE-42C3-AE55-C32895E5351E
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Darby Allin qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, The Baddies make their debut and Samoa Joe retained the ROH TV Title 4.29.22

164AAB2B-9299-4A72-9BA9-534EF595B7AE
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Dax Hardwood qualified for Owen Hart Tournament, Undisputed ROH Title match scheduled for next week and Scorpio Sky wins TNT Title for a second time 4.27.22

D3BB0F51-2317-48C6-B9F0-D483EB47D84F
AEW

Undisputed ROH Women’s Championship Match Announced for May 4 AEW Dynamite

C09AEBFE-B5F7-48D3-BC53-B2E38C8B2C45
AEW

The Main Event for Double or Nothing Announced