AEW Dynamite Results: Johnny Elite makes his AEW debut, Triple threat title match set for Double or Nothing and Adam Cole advances to the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament 5.18.22

Tonight was Wild Card Wednesday on AEW Dynamite as Samoa Joe and Britt Baker faced the Joker in their respective tournaments. We also saw a face to face between William Regal and Chris Jericho and so much more.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Joker is…

Winner and advanced to the semifinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament: Samoa Joe

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jeff is cleared to continue in the tournament but what does The Young Bucks have to say about it

1 Gallery 1 Images

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Konosuke Takeshita

Feugo Del Sol and Dark Order look to settle the score this Friday

1 Gallery 1 Images

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated The Workhorsemen

Triple threat for the tag titles

Former friends clash this Friday

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

What pain?

That last lash was a bit low

C4

1 Gallery 1 Images

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rey Fenix to advance to the semifinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament

1 Gallery 1 Images

Shots fired by Chris Jericho

Regal returns fire

Eddie Kingston is tired of talking

The Blackpool Combat Club have more than the JAS to worry about

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Joker is…

Winner and advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Don’t bet against Serena Deeb

Deeb looking for some respect

They don’t call her The Professor for nothing

1 Gallery 1 Images

Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy advanced to the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament

The Undisputed Elite took out The Hardys

Chaos to end Dynamite

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!