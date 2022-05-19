AEW Dynamite Results: Johnny Elite makes his AEW debut, Triple threat title match set for Double or Nothing and Adam Cole advances to the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament 5.18.22
Tonight was Wild Card Wednesday on AEW Dynamite as Samoa Joe and Britt Baker faced the Joker in their respective tournaments. We also saw a face to face between William Regal and Chris Jericho and so much more.
Here are the full results:
The Joker is…
Winner and advanced to the semifinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament: Samoa Joe
Jeff is cleared to continue in the tournament but what does The Young Bucks have to say about it
AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Konosuke Takeshita
Feugo Del Sol and Dark Order look to settle the score this Friday
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated The Workhorsemen
Triple threat for the tag titles
Former friends clash this Friday
What pain?
That last lash was a bit low
C4
Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rey Fenix to advance to the semifinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament
Shots fired by Chris Jericho
Regal returns fire
Eddie Kingston is tired of talking
The Blackpool Combat Club have more than the JAS to worry about
The Joker is…
Winner and advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.
Don’t bet against Serena Deeb
Deeb looking for some respect
They don’t call her The Professor for nothing
Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy advanced to the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament
The Undisputed Elite took out The Hardys
Chaos to end Dynamite
