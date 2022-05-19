Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results: Johnny Elite makes his AEW debut, Triple threat title match set for Double or Nothing and Adam Cole advances to the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament 5.18.22

Tonight was Wild Card Wednesday on AEW Dynamite as Samoa Joe and Britt Baker faced the Joker in their respective tournaments. We also saw a face to face between William Regal and Chris Jericho and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

The Joker is…

Winner and advanced to the semifinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament: Samoa Joe 

Jeff is cleared to continue in the tournament but what does The Young Bucks have to say about it

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defeated Konosuke Takeshita 

Feugo Del Sol and Dark Order look to settle the score this Friday 

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated The Workhorsemen 

Triple threat for the tag titles 

Former friends clash this Friday 

What pain?

That last lash was a bit low

C4 

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Rey Fenix to advance to the semifinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament 

Shots fired by Chris Jericho 

Regal returns fire

Eddie Kingston is tired of talking

The Blackpool Combat Club have more than the JAS to worry about 

The Joker is…

Winner and advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Don’t bet against Serena Deeb

Deeb looking for some respect 

They don’t call her The Professor for nothing 

Adam Cole defeated Jeff Hardy advanced to the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament 

The Undisputed Elite took out The Hardys

Chaos to end Dynamite

