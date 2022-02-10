Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results: Keith Lee is #ALLELITE and Adam Page retains title 2.9.22

AEW Dynamite Results: Keith Lee is #ALLELITE and Adam Page retains title 2.9.22

Tonight AEW makes their Atlantic City debut for Dynamite. We also saw two surprising debuts and the world title was on the line. 

Here are the results: 

CFA5166B-6CEF-4A37-98D7-A3E4090C8A54
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Pinnacle celebrated MJF’s win over CM Punk from last week which led to a tag team match being made.

BC9E86FD-F2F7-488D-A3DD-E36986A93E99
1
Gallery
1 Images

Wardlow defeated The Blade

FE1C5BDD-2A4E-416D-AFFF-40A4B2A5DED5
1
Gallery
1 Images

This meeting broke down quickly and Sammy Guevara teased leaving the group

A tag match was made for next week 

The Switchblade in AEW

BA19A385-C567-4AC3-B796-E6B36EEE830E
1
Gallery
1 Images

Keith Lee made his debut and defeated Isiah Kassidy to advance to the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

CM Punk and Jon Moxley defeated FTR

7124A380-E55D-4672-8B19-C488E0D67B80
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jade Cargill retains the TBS Championship via Jaded 

D34AA468-0349-4B55-BA50-762C616E16C9
1
Gallery
1 Images

Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette via submission 

C747842A-A4AA-4B54-A667-D20EEF18F43D
1
Gallery
1 Images

Adam Page defeated Lance Archer to retain the AEW World Championship 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

5D9C024D-8C06-48FA-BBCF-7842EE8555AE
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Keith Lee is #ALLELITE and Adam Page retains title 2.9.22

990602CF-D158-49A3-BB2B-F0977971162F
AEW Dynamite

*BREAKING NEWS* Keith Lee is #ALLELITE

AE2617E2-1D68-4297-BDBD-47AC873F0008
AEW

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Preview (02/09/22)

3482335A-5A81-4D4E-AE02-C35DD19B9265
AEW

Tony Khan Announces That A Free Agent Will Debut On AEW Dynamite

C25BEB42-0D55-418D-ABFB-D78B78DAA838
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Two championships on the line 2.4.22

CFE9C743-6C81-4D08-83C0-9EE010D7EF2E
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (02/02/22)- CM Punk vs MJF

4CC6E85F-5E84-436F-B4BF-8D9A6AAEB572
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* The Brian Kendrick pulled from tonight’s AEW show and Jon Moxley’s replacement announced

4CC6E85F-5E84-436F-B4BF-8D9A6AAEB572
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 2.2.22