AEW Dynamite Results: Keith Lee is #ALLELITE and Adam Page retains title 2.9.22
Tonight AEW makes their Atlantic City debut for Dynamite. We also saw two surprising debuts and the world title was on the line.
Here are the results:
The Pinnacle celebrated MJF’s win over CM Punk from last week which led to a tag team match being made.
Wardlow defeated The Blade
This meeting broke down quickly and Sammy Guevara teased leaving the group
A tag match was made for next week
The Switchblade in AEW
Keith Lee made his debut and defeated Isiah Kassidy to advance to the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
CM Punk and Jon Moxley defeated FTR
Jade Cargill retains the TBS Championship via Jaded
Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette via submission
Adam Page defeated Lance Archer to retain the AEW World Championship
