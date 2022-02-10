AEW Dynamite Results: Keith Lee is #ALLELITE and Adam Page retains title 2.9.22

Tonight AEW makes their Atlantic City debut for Dynamite. We also saw two surprising debuts and the world title was on the line.

Here are the results:

The Pinnacle celebrated MJF’s win over CM Punk from last week which led to a tag team match being made.

Wardlow defeated The Blade

This meeting broke down quickly and Sammy Guevara teased leaving the group

A tag match was made for next week

The Switchblade in AEW

Keith Lee made his debut and defeated Isiah Kassidy to advance to the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

CM Punk and Jon Moxley defeated FTR

Jade Cargill retains the TBS Championship via Jaded

Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette via submission

Adam Page defeated Lance Archer to retain the AEW World Championship

