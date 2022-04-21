Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results: Kyle O’Reilly and Britt Baker qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, AEW and NJPW joint PPV announced and Darby puts the final nail in Andrade’s coffin 4.20.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania which saw the return of former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker as she looked to qualify for the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament, the AEW Dynamite debut of Hook, Tony Khan’s huge announcement and so much more.

Here are the full results: 

CM Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes

AEW World Champion Adam Page came face to face with CM Punk

Wardlow was met with new rules courtesy of MJF

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated Dante Martin, Lee Moriarty and Brock Anderson 

The Undisputed Elite look to get back on track

AEW x NJPW Joint PPV “Forbidden Door”

TBS Champion Jade Cargill looks to become “The Problem Solver” this Friday 

Wardlow defeated The Butcher

Eddie Kingston vs Daniel Garcia this Friday and everyone is barred from ringside 

Kyle O’Reilly defeated AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament 

If at first you don’t succeed then you hire another assassin 

Hook defeated Anthony Henry 

Danhausen has had enough and laid out the challenge 

Who’s next?

A ladder match and mixed tag match.

The sun dies…

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defeated Danielle Kamela to qualify for the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament 

Darby Allin defeated Andrade El Idolo

