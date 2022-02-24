Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results: reDRagon Becomes #1 Contenders, Ricky Starks Qualifies and Buddy Matthews is #ALLELITE 2.23.22

Tonight the TBS Championship was on the line, we crowned one of two challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championships and so much more. 

Here are the full results:

ReDRagon became the first of two challengers to the AEW World Tag Team Championships 

We got down to the heart of the matter between Punk and MJF

Penta Obscuro and PAC defeated House of Black

Buddy Matthews is here and aligned with House of Black

Buddy Matthews is #ALLELITE

Eddie Kingston challenged Chris Jericho to a match at AEW Revolution 

Ricky Starks defeated Dark Order’s 10 and advanced to The Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

Jade Cargill defeated The Bunny to retain the TBS Championship 

Double or Nothing coming back to Vegas 

Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia 

It’s official Bryan vs Moxley at Revolution 

