AEW Dynamite Results: reDRagon Becomes #1 Contenders, Ricky Starks Qualifies and Buddy Matthews is #ALLELITE 2.23.22
Tonight the TBS Championship was on the line, we crowned one of two challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championships and so much more.
Here are the full results:
ReDRagon became the first of two challengers to the AEW World Tag Team Championships
We got down to the heart of the matter between Punk and MJF
Penta Obscuro and PAC defeated House of Black
Buddy Matthews is here and aligned with House of Black
Buddy Matthews is #ALLELITE
Eddie Kingston challenged Chris Jericho to a match at AEW Revolution
Ricky Starks defeated Dark Order’s 10 and advanced to The Face of The Revolution Ladder Match
Jade Cargill defeated The Bunny to retain the TBS Championship
Double or Nothing coming back to Vegas
Bryan Danielson defeated Daniel Garcia
It’s official Bryan vs Moxley at Revolution
