AEW Dynamite Results: Samoa Joe and Hikaru Shida qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, The Hardys soared to victory and FTR retained their tag titles 4.6.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from Boston, Massachusetts. The show saw some of the fallout from this past Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor, two Owen Hart Tournament Qualifiers and a winner takes all match between FTR and The Young Bucks.

Here are the full results: 

Adam Cole defeated Christian Cage 

Adam Cole gets his rematch next week

Samoa Joe defeated Max Caster to qualify for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 

Next might not be Samoa Joe’s birthday but Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal plan to give him a present 

The Blackpool Combat Club in singles action this Friday 

Will Wardlow ever get his hands on MJF?

Captain Shawn Dean defeated Shawn Spears 

Tensions still running high with Best Friends

Will Chris Jericho accept?

The TBS Champion Jade Cargill introduced her baddie section

MJF looks to right the wrong next week 

The Hardys defeated The Butcher and The Blade

Wherever Andrade goes Sting will be there 

Cage disappointed with his lost. Tag Titles on the line next week

First match announced for Battle of the Belts II

Hikaru Shida defeated Julia Hart to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament 

It will never be over between Shida and Serena Deeb

Team Taz not done with Swerve but Keith Lee even the odds 

FTR defeated The Young Bucks to retain the titles

