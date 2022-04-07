AEW Dynamite Results: Samoa Joe and Hikaru Shida qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, The Hardys soared to victory and FTR retained their tag titles 4.6.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from Boston, Massachusetts. The show saw some of the fallout from this past Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor, two Owen Hart Tournament Qualifiers and a winner takes all match between FTR and The Young Bucks.
Here are the full results:
Adam Cole defeated Christian Cage
Adam Cole gets his rematch next week
Samoa Joe defeated Max Caster to qualify for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Next might not be Samoa Joe’s birthday but Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal plan to give him a present
The Blackpool Combat Club in singles action this Friday
Will Wardlow ever get his hands on MJF?
Captain Shawn Dean defeated Shawn Spears
Tensions still running high with Best Friends
Will Chris Jericho accept?
The TBS Champion Jade Cargill introduced her baddie section
MJF looks to right the wrong next week
The Hardys defeated The Butcher and The Blade
Wherever Andrade goes Sting will be there
Cage disappointed with his lost. Tag Titles on the line next week
First match announced for Battle of the Belts II
Hikaru Shida defeated Julia Hart to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament
It will never be over between Shida and Serena Deeb
Team Taz not done with Swerve but Keith Lee even the odds
FTR defeated The Young Bucks to retain the titles
