AEW Dynamite Results: The Jericho Apperception Society Forms, The Hardy Boyz Reunion and Scorpio Sky Wins TNT Title 3.9.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. Coming out of this past Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV three titles were on the line, the debut of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson as a team with William Regal as their manager plus the fallout from the PPV.
Here are the full results:
Eddie Kingston got his handshake but a new faction was formed
Meet The Jericho Appreciation Society
Adam Page defeated Dante Martin to retain the AEW World Championship
Adam Cole challenged Adam Page to a six man tag for next week
Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated The Workhorsemen
William Regal on TBS with an open mic
PAC defeated Wheeler Yuta
Adam Cole awkwardly picked his tag partners
Tully Blanchard fired???
Matt Hardy was voted out of the A.H.F.O. and got a family reunion
AEW is Wardlow’s world
Jurassic Express defeated The Acclaimed to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship
Who is next for Jade Cargill???
Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch
Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Title will take place in a steel cage next week
Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship
