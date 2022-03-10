Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results: The Jericho Apperception Society Forms, The Hardy Boyz Reunion and Scorpio Sky Wins TNT Title 3.9.22

AEW Dynamite Results: The Jericho Apperception Society Forms, The Hardy Boyz Reunion and Scorpio Sky Wins TNT Title 3.9.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. Coming out of this past Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV three titles were on the line, the debut of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson as a team with William Regal as their manager plus the fallout from the PPV.

Here are the full results:

A1A05CA3-DA15-4DEC-B6BD-97E36264E6A4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Eddie Kingston got his handshake but a new faction was formed 

Meet The Jericho Appreciation Society 

7C050F17-F90B-4177-AB05-94AECD225E09
1
Gallery
1 Images

Adam Page defeated Dante Martin to retain the AEW World Championship 

Adam Cole challenged Adam Page to a six man tag for next week 

19F343A3-741C-4B07-B97D-A66B3EA34FC1
1
Gallery
1 Images

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated The Workhorsemen

William Regal on TBS with an open mic

334EB9AA-E8DA-4858-B306-A1748A7E975F
1
Gallery
1 Images

PAC defeated Wheeler Yuta 

Adam Cole awkwardly picked his tag partners

Tully Blanchard fired???

2465EC90-E962-45AC-85C4-BF105D1EE3B1
1
Gallery
1 Images

Matt Hardy was voted out of the A.H.F.O. and got a family reunion 

DDE77C58-DBC0-4DED-90F7-012779489867
1
Gallery
1 Images

AEW is Wardlow’s world 

55FE43F7-1E63-407F-95FD-9AEFAFAB1DB4
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jurassic Express defeated The Acclaimed to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship 

Who is next for Jade Cargill???

ECF8CC24-280F-4AE8-876D-D4038F02F10A
1
Gallery
1 Images

Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch 

Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Title will take place in a steel cage next week

FC6D32F5-4C3B-4304-8813-2AD28F12E193
1
Gallery
1 Images

Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

7EA1C40A-5A14-4A8B-B4B7-A3D0184D590F
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: The Jericho Apperception Society Forms, The Hardy Boyz Reunion and Scorpio Sky Wins TNT Title 3.9.22

8BF5C415-5045-4292-89A3-C91B1DA30346
AEW

Scorpio Sky Wins AEW TNT Championship

FADFDA88-B4E7-47D3-8F85-9FEDE6E18FE8
AEW

AEW Announces Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage For St. Patrick’s Day Slam

690384C9-2305-4259-A1C4-83EABCEE77B6
AEW

Jeff Hardy is #ALLELITE

A517F9D2-D1D1-4380-8F26-A647E52E9270
AEW

AEW Revolution 2022 Results: Wardlow Grabbed The Brass Ring, Two Debuts, and More 3.6.22

68969447-946A-4265-9431-629588A17795
AEW

William Regal is #ALLELITE

0D56CB16-AEE1-49D0-804C-7EA4B38111BF
AEW

Swerve Strickland is #ALLELITE

FB4B8432-88AF-463D-9DAB-A43323E41EB3
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title, Hikaru Shida Returns and Christian Cage Qualifies For The Revolution Ladder Match 3.4.22