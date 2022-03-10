AEW Dynamite Results: The Jericho Apperception Society Forms, The Hardy Boyz Reunion and Scorpio Sky Wins TNT Title 3.9.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida. Coming out of this past Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV three titles were on the line, the debut of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson as a team with William Regal as their manager plus the fallout from the PPV.

Here are the full results:

Eddie Kingston got his handshake but a new faction was formed

Meet The Jericho Appreciation Society

Adam Page defeated Dante Martin to retain the AEW World Championship

Adam Cole challenged Adam Page to a six man tag for next week

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley defeated The Workhorsemen

William Regal on TBS with an open mic

PAC defeated Wheeler Yuta

Adam Cole awkwardly picked his tag partners

Tully Blanchard fired???

Matt Hardy was voted out of the A.H.F.O. and got a family reunion

AEW is Wardlow’s world

Jurassic Express defeated The Acclaimed to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Who is next for Jade Cargill???

Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch

Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s World Title will take place in a steel cage next week

Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship

