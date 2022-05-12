AEW Dynamite Results: Three stars advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Tournament and Ricky Starks successfully defends the FTW Championship 5.11.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from MJF’s hometown of Long Island, New York. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament commenced as two men and one woman advanced, the FTW Championship was on the line and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Adam Cole defeated Dax Hardwood to advance to the semifinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Pre match comments from tonight’s main event
CM Punk defeated John Silver
It’s all business with CM Punk
Pre match comments from Jamie Hayter and company
Tony Nese defeated Danhausen
Did we just witness the birth of HookHausen?
This video was paid by MJF
Wardlow’s conditions
Probably shouldn’t have taken the cuffs off
Ricky Starks defeated Jungle Boy to retain the FTW Championship
Three teams. One goal.
Opening remarks
Chris Jericho reminds us of Fireball Gate
Who has the numbers advantage now?
Regal takes out Jericho
Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Former members of SCU collide this Friday for the TNT Title
Jeff Hardy defeated Darby Allin to advance to the semifinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
