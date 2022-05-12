AEW Dynamite Results: Three stars advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Tournament and Ricky Starks successfully defends the FTW Championship 5.11.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from MJF’s hometown of Long Island, New York. The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament commenced as two men and one woman advanced, the FTW Championship was on the line and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Adam Cole defeated Dax Hardwood to advance to the semifinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Pre match comments from tonight’s main event

CM Punk defeated John Silver

It’s all business with CM Punk

Pre match comments from Jamie Hayter and company

Tony Nese defeated Danhausen

Did we just witness the birth of HookHausen?

This video was paid by MJF

Wardlow’s conditions

Probably shouldn’t have taken the cuffs off

Ricky Starks defeated Jungle Boy to retain the FTW Championship

Three teams. One goal.

Opening remarks

Chris Jericho reminds us of Fireball Gate

Who has the numbers advantage now?

Regal takes out Jericho

Toni Storm defeated Jamie Hayter to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Former members of SCU collide this Friday for the TNT Title

Jeff Hardy defeated Darby Allin to advance to the semifinals of the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

