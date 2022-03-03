Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite Results: Tony Khan Announces The Purchase of ROH, The Young Bucks Win Tag Royale and More 3.2.22

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite emanated from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Tony Khan kicked off the show with a major announcement, a trios match plus the second challenger for the AEW Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution was named.

Here are the full results: 

Tonight show kicked off with a bang from AEW CEO Tony Khan 

Bryan Danielson defeated Christopher Daniels 

The Young Bucks won the Casino Tag Royale

Did Santana and Ortiz fall back in line?

MJF showed his true colors 

Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

Wardlow defeated Cezar Bononi

We heard from The House of Black 

Adam Cole and reDRagon defeated AEW World Champion Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds 

