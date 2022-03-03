AEW Dynamite Results: Tony Khan Announces The Purchase of ROH, The Young Bucks Win Tag Royale and More 3.2.22
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite emanated from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Tony Khan kicked off the show with a major announcement, a trios match plus the second challenger for the AEW Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution was named.
Here are the full results:
Tonight show kicked off with a bang from AEW CEO Tony Khan
Bryan Danielson defeated Christopher Daniels
The Young Bucks won the Casino Tag Royale
Did Santana and Ortiz fall back in line?
MJF showed his true colors
Thunder Rosa and Mercedes Martinez defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter
Wardlow defeated Cezar Bononi
We heard from The House of Black
Adam Cole and reDRagon defeated AEW World Champion Adam Page, John Silver and Alex Reynolds
