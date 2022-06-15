Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Preview 6.15.22

AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Preview 6.15.22

Last week’s edition of AEW saw one half of the AEW Interim World Championship match for Forbidden Door set plus Thunder Rosa successfully defended the AEW Women’s World Championship. 

Tonight is the AEW Dynamite: Road Rager special where the AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line in a ladder match, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi will come face to face and so much more. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi Face to Face

ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Hardwood vs IWGP US Champion Will Ospreay 

Toni Storm vs Britt Baker

Wardlow vs “The Plaintiffs” (20 on 1 Elimination Handicap Match)

Ortiz vs Chris Jericho (Hair vs Hair)

Ethan Page vs Miro (AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifier)

Jurassic Express vs The Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

2F7CEDF3-30F8-468A-92D7-7AF655514A75
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Preview 6.15.22

1ED5C209-F01E-4CB3-A615-40CC3610688D
New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW Dominion 2022 Results: New champions crowned and AEW Interim World Championship match set 6.12.22

8004A7F1-572E-4265-A485-3E9A642283EB
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.10.22

PicsArt_07-17-11.59.08
IMPACT Wrestling

Top 10 Interesting Facts About Slammiversary 2021

5DD3BCBF-8D1F-4124-A691-63AEB16DDBD7
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Jon Moxley punched his ticket to Forbidden Door, A new championship was announced and Will Ospreay made his AEW debut 6.8.22

8BAFE436-E70B-4E39-A2C1-277C543EFD4A
AEW

Will Ospreay made his AEW debut on the June 8 edition of AEW Dynamite

D7B73F1F-35A1-4820-8688-2179A381D507
AEW

AEW introduces the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on the June 8 edition of AEW Dynamite

941A5BA9-49DD-4C20-BAFE-73DC1CF9B7AC
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: Interim AEW World Champion to be crowned 6.8.22