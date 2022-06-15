AEW Dynamite: Road Rager Preview 6.15.22

Last week’s edition of AEW saw one half of the AEW Interim World Championship match for Forbidden Door set plus Thunder Rosa successfully defended the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Tonight is the AEW Dynamite: Road Rager special where the AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line in a ladder match, Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi will come face to face and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi Face to Face

ROH World Tag Team Champion Dax Hardwood vs IWGP US Champion Will Ospreay

Toni Storm vs Britt Baker

Wardlow vs “The Plaintiffs” (20 on 1 Elimination Handicap Match)

Ortiz vs Chris Jericho (Hair vs Hair)

Ethan Page vs Miro (AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifier)

Jurassic Express vs The Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match)

