AEW Dynamite Road Rager Results and Recap 6.15.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis Missouri. Chris Jericho battled Ortiz in a hair vs hair match, Wardlow in a 20 on 1 elimination handicap match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was on the line and so much more.

Chris Jericho defeated Ortiz

Why Fuego Why?

Sammy is back and still up to his old tricks

Ortiz is a man of word: Blood and Guts

Wardlow won the match 

UFC Legends and a powerbomb to Mark Sterling 

IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay defeated ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Hardwood

Orange Cassidy 

Time to go face to face

Moxley has finally caught himself the big fish

Mox plays for keeps

Chris Jericho just expanded his contact list

Toni Storm is ready to take the women’s division to new heights

Miro defeated Ethan Page to advance to Forbidden Door

Toni Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s next challenger is…

Okada may no longer be champion but Page still wants the gold 

Who will challenge for the IWGP World Championship at Forbidden Door?

The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions

Why Christian Why?

