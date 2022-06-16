AEW Dynamite Road Rager Results and Recap 6.15.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis Missouri. Chris Jericho battled Ortiz in a hair vs hair match, Wardlow in a 20 on 1 elimination handicap match, the AEW World Tag Team Championship was on the line and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Chris Jericho defeated Ortiz
Why Fuego Why?
Sammy is back and still up to his old tricks
Ortiz is a man of word: Blood and Guts
Wardlow won the match
UFC Legends and a powerbomb to Mark Sterling
IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay defeated ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Hardwood
Orange Cassidy
Time to go face to face
Moxley has finally caught himself the big fish
Mox plays for keeps
Chris Jericho just expanded his contact list
Toni Storm is ready to take the women’s division to new heights
Miro defeated Ethan Page to advance to Forbidden Door
Toni Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.
TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s next challenger is…
Okada may no longer be champion but Page still wants the gold
Who will challenge for the IWGP World Championship at Forbidden Door?
The Young Bucks defeated Jurassic Express to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions
Why Christian Why?
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!