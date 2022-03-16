Skip to main content
AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam Preview 3.16.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw the debut of AEW’s newest team of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson along their manager/mentor William Regal, Thunder Rosa became number one contender to the AEW Women’s World Championship, UFC star Paige VanZant and former WWE superstar Jeff Hardy signed with the company plus Scorpio Sky became the new TNT Champion.

Tonight’s show emanates from San Antonio, Texas which happens to be the hometown of Thunder Rosa. Two titles are on the line and so much more. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express vs Adam Cole and reDRagon

AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky defends against Wardlow 

The Jericho Appreciation Society Commencement

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defends against Thunder Rosa in a Steel Cage match

The Hardy Boyz vs Private Party 

