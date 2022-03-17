AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam Results: Thunder Rosa Wins AEW Women’s Title, The Hardys Make Their Tag Team Debut and Scorpio Sky Defends The TNT Title 3.16.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was St. Patrick’s Day Slam which emanated from San Antonio, Texas and saw two titles on the line plus a couple of trios matches.

Here are the full results:

Adam Cole & reDRagon defeated AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express

Team Taz letting Keith Lee know who runs AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defeated Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

Is Wheeler Yuta thinking of leaving Best Friends as he steps up to William Regal?

Seems like the new kids on the block are ruffling a few feathers

The Jericho Appreciation Society aren’t pro wrestlers they are sport entertainers

Scorpio Sky defeated Wardlow to retain the TNT Championship

MJF and Shawn Spears take out Wardlow post match

Who will be lucky number 30?

The Hardys defeated Private Party

Darby Allin and Sting make the save for The Hardys

Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker to become the new AEW Women’s World Champion

