AEW Dynamite Three Year Anniversary Preview: Double or Nothing Go Home Show 5.25.22

Tonight AEW celebrates their three year anniversary heading into this Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV. The show emanates from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s go home show:

FTR vs Roppongi Vice (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and Challenger CM Punk (Face-to-Face)

We hear from AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy vs Swerve Strickland vs FTW Champion Ricky Starks 

Toni Storm vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals)

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs Kyle O’Reilly (Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals)

Shawn Spears vs Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF (Steel Cage Match)

