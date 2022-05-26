AEW Dynamite Three Year Anniversary Results and Recap: Wardlow defeated Shawn Spears inside the cage, The finals of the Owen Hart Tournaments are set and The United Kingdom is here 5.25.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite celebrated the three year anniversary of the company’s existence. The company was announced via a press conference back in 2019 and it’s first ever show was Double or Nothing the same year.
This was the go home show for Double or Nothing which takes place this Sunday.
Here are the full results:
Wardlow defeated Shawn Spears
The match has now been made official
The Wizard strikes again
CM Punk had a vision for this Sunday
Page is determined to rid AEW of Punk
Will two times be the charm for number 99?
Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeated Private Party
Mox and Kingston may have gotten the win but the JAS looked to get the last word
The match ends in no contest
The United Empire is here
Who is the better tag team?
Swerve Strickland defeated FTW Champion Ricky Starks and AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy
A preview of this Sunday
New belt incoming
Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defeated Toni Storm to advance to the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament
ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Kyle O’Reilly to advance to the finals of the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament
