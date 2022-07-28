AEW Fight for the Fallen Results and Recap 7.27.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Fight for the Fallen edition. The show emanated from DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Three championships were on the line plus the return of “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.
Here are the full results and recap:
Jon Moxley defeated RUSH via Submission to retain the AEW Interim World Championship
In two weeks time we run back the main event of Revolution 2020
Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions to be crowned at All Out
Dante Martin brought back up tonight
Last week the rap battle. This Friday the music video
Sammy Guevara defeated Dante Martin via pinfall
Sammy and crew better watch their backs
Daniel Garcia is looking to send Bryan Danielson back home to his family
Things have just gotten extremely personal
Christian Cage going straight for the heart
Are The Young Bucks and Adam Page back together?
AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland defeated “Smart” Mark Sterling and Tony Nese via pinfall
Josh Woods took out Keith Lee
House of Black has a message for Miro
Thunder Rosa defeated Miyu Yamashita to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship
AEW is heading to The Great North
Daniel Garcia defeated Bryan Danielson
