AEW Fight for the Fallen Results and Recap 7.27.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Fight for the Fallen edition. The show emanated from DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Three championships were on the line plus the return of “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jon Moxley defeated RUSH via Submission to retain the AEW Interim World Championship

In two weeks time we run back the main event of Revolution 2020

Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions to be crowned at All Out

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dante Martin brought back up tonight

Last week the rap battle. This Friday the music video

1 Gallery 1 Images

Sammy Guevara defeated Dante Martin via pinfall

Sammy and crew better watch their backs

Daniel Garcia is looking to send Bryan Danielson back home to his family

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Things have just gotten extremely personal

Christian Cage going straight for the heart

Are The Young Bucks and Adam Page back together?

1 Gallery 1 Images

AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland defeated “Smart” Mark Sterling and Tony Nese via pinfall

Josh Woods took out Keith Lee

House of Black has a message for Miro

1 Gallery 1 Images

Thunder Rosa defeated Miyu Yamashita to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

AEW is heading to The Great North

1 Gallery 1 Images

Daniel Garcia defeated Bryan Danielson

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!