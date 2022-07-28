Skip to main content
AEW Fight for the Fallen Results and Recap 7.27.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite was the Fight for the Fallen edition. The show emanated from DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. Three championships were on the line plus the return of “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Jon Moxley defeated RUSH via Submission to retain the AEW Interim World Championship

In two weeks time we run back the main event of Revolution 2020

Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions to be crowned at All Out 

Dante Martin brought back up tonight 

Last week the rap battle. This Friday the music video

Sammy Guevara defeated Dante Martin via pinfall

Sammy and crew better watch their backs

Daniel Garcia is looking to send Bryan Danielson back home to his family 

Things have just gotten extremely personal 

Christian Cage going straight for the heart 

Are The Young Bucks and Adam Page back together?

AEW World Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland defeated “Smart” Mark Sterling and Tony Nese via pinfall

Josh Woods took out Keith Lee

House of Black has a message for Miro

Thunder Rosa defeated Miyu Yamashita to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship 

AEW is heading to The Great North 

Daniel Garcia defeated Bryan Danielson 

