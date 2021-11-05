AEW Full Gear To Air In Select Movie Theaters

AEW announced today in a press release that fans can once again flock to select movie theaters and watch AEW Full Gear.

In the continuation of their partnership with Joe Hand Promotions on Saturday November 13 at 8pm est fans will be able to watch the PPV live from the comfort of the theater.

Here is the full press release:

