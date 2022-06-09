AEW introduces the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on the June 8 edition of AEW Dynamite

Tonight during AEW it was announced that the company will crown the first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door.

An 8 man tourney was announced and the winner of each match will advance to the fatal four way at Forbidden Door to crown the first-ever champion

Here are the participants:

The first match was PAC vs Buddy Matthews and PAC would go on to defeat Matthews and punch his ticket to Forbidden Door.

