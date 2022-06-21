AEW planning to tour The Great White North

All Elite Wrestling was a vision of Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks who announced that the comp was coming in January 1, 2019. They would then hold a press conference just seven days later in Jacksonville, Florida.

At the rally many wrestlers made their AEW debuts such as Chris Jericho, Cody and Brandi Rhodes and The Young Bucks. It was at the press conference that they announced their Double or Nothing event.

Now three years later with Tony Khan at the helm AEW is thriving and traveling all over the country. According to the largest Canadian news site, Thestar.com it was announced that AEW is planning to take the company to The Great White North.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Click here to read the full article.

In the article AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan stated that before the pandemic the company had plans of touring Canada.

“We’re all back on the road this past year and we’ve been all over America, but I do look forward to bringing an AEW live events to Canada soon,” said Khan. “I think we have a chance to really build a strong presence, not only what we’ve established on television with TSN, but also with live events for the fans.”

When it comes to which city they are looking at Khan says the company is looking at Toronto, Winnipeg, and Calgary.

“We have a lot of great Canadian wrestlers and I’m excited about the possibility of our live events here because we’ve had great success on TV here,” said Khan, who was an invited speaker at Collision, a tech conference in downtown Toronto that runs until Thursday.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!