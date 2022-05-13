Skip to main content
AEW Rampage LIVE Results 5.13.22

AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. The TNT Championship is on the line, a Death Triangle reunion plus the second Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match.

Here are the results: 

Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Marq Quen

Black Arrow for the win

Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder

C4.

The Giant Killer coming for The War Machine 

Are you betting on Tony and Mark come Double or Nothing?

Ruby Soho defeated Rhio to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 

Looks a new faction has formed 

