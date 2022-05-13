AEW Rampage LIVE Results 5.13.22
AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. The TNT Championship is on the line, a Death Triangle reunion plus the second Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal match.
Here are the results:
Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Marq Quen
Black Arrow for the win
Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder
C4.
The Giant Killer coming for The War Machine
Are you betting on Tony and Mark come Double or Nothing?
Ruby Soho defeated Rhio to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Looks a new faction has formed
