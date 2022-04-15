AEW Rampage Preview 4.15.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage will be airing at a special time of 7 p.m. est. The AEW World Title will be on the line in a Texas Deathmatch, another woman qualifies for the Owen Hart Tournament and more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

The Blackpool Combat Club vs The Gunn Club

Ruby Soho vs Robyn Renegade (Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier)

“Hangman” Adam Page vs Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship (Texas Deathmatch)

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for the results of the show.

