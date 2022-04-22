Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Preview 4.22.22

AEW Rampage Preview 4.22.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite went off the air this past Wednesday. 

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Adana Cole vs Tomohiro Ishii (Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier)

Jade Cargill vs Marina Shafir (TBS Championship)

Lance Archer vs Serpentico

Tony Schiavone interviews Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Participants

Daniel Garcia vs Eddie Kingston 

Tony Schiavone interviews Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

E1FD7B1D-759F-4473-826F-4DC71A8D9AD0
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Preview 4.22.22

5CBEA7D4-995D-4594-BAB4-A8A643DFBF51
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Kyle O’Reilly and Britt Baker qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, AEW and NJPW joint PPV announced and Darby puts the final nail in Andrade’s coffin 4.20.22

F4FE4F8F-FBDF-4AC0-BC0B-B4DA6D1BAE37
AEW

All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling Supershow “Forbidden Door” Announced for June 26

9C29668E-AD0A-4689-9F16-3C4A42B30FB5
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 4.20.22

9F3F995C-C821-4469-8AA3-292994313AFD
AEW

AEW Battle of the Belts II Results 4.16.22

A903742B-2903-4572-9F32-AAA302F4CDED
AEW

AEW Battle of the Belts II Preview 4.16.22

AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results 4.15.22

BE9BE161-DE96-4EC9-BEE1-A1C4AB43E407
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Preview 4.15.22