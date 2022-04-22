AEW Rampage Preview 4.22.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite went off the air this past Wednesday.
Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:
Adana Cole vs Tomohiro Ishii (Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier)
Jade Cargill vs Marina Shafir (TBS Championship)
Lance Archer vs Serpentico
Tony Schiavone interviews Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Participants
Daniel Garcia vs Eddie Kingston
Tony Schiavone interviews Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!