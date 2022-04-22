AEW Rampage Preview 4.22.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite went off the air this past Wednesday.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Adana Cole vs Tomohiro Ishii (Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier)

Jade Cargill vs Marina Shafir (TBS Championship)

Lance Archer vs Serpentico

Tony Schiavone interviews Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Participants

Daniel Garcia vs Eddie Kingston

Tony Schiavone interviews Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

