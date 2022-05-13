AEW Rampage Preview 5.13.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW has a special start time of 5:30 p.m. eastern standard time. It was also taped following AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Shawn Spears vs Bear Boulder

Tony Schiavone interviews The Baddies

Death Triangle vs The Butcher, The Blade and Marq Quen

Rhio vs Ruby Soho (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quaterfinal)

Scorpio Sky vs Frankie Kazarian (TNT Championship)

