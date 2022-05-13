Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Preview 5.13.22

AEW Rampage Preview 5.13.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW has a special start time of 5:30 p.m. eastern standard time. It was also taped following AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Shawn Spears vs Bear Boulder

Tony Schiavone interviews The Baddies

Death Triangle vs The Butcher, The Blade and Marq Quen

Rhio vs Ruby Soho (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quaterfinal)

Scorpio Sky vs Frankie Kazarian (TNT Championship) 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

C50437DD-ED83-4825-A57B-451AF0FC338A
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Preview 5.13.22

AFFFDD97-65B8-4276-8441-26A2F80EFA15
AEW

Kris Statlander to replace Hikaru Shida in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

B868C140-1AF5-4FFC-B71A-DA91E3BA48EE
AEW

AEW Rampage Spoilers for May 13

352BA3FC-2318-47E5-8922-BED3A28850E1
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Three stars advance to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Tournament and Ricky Starks successfully defends the FTW Championship 5.11.22

C5AAF653-5BDE-45A0-83F7-22BE02C3B37E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Commences 5.11.22

160175E1-F6B9-4A1F-8CE5-A553C6058CCD
AEW

Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Bracket Revealed on AEW Rampage

5204FB8F-DB34-4656-86A7-BA2E5B551FF1
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Impact Wrestling stars make their AEW debut, Men’s Owen Hart bracket reveled and Mercedes Martinez crowned Undisputed ROH Women’s Champion 5.4.22

160175E1-F6B9-4A1F-8CE5-A553C6058CCD
AEW

Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Bracket Reveled