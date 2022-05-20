AEW Rampage Preview 5.20.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday and will air at a special start time of 7 p.m. eastern standard time.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Blackpool Combat Club vs Matt Sydal and Dante Martin

Shawn Spears vs “A Giant”

Scorpio Sky Demands The Return of The TNT Championship

Red Velvet vs Kris Statlander (Women’s Owen Hart Tournament First Round)

House of Black vs Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol

Hookhausen

