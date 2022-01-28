AEW Rampage Preview: Beach Break Championship Friday 1.28.22

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite was the Beach Break special which saw Sammy Guevara become the Undisputed TNT Champion plus Orange Cassidy defeated Adam Cole in a Lights Out match.

Tonight the beach vacation continues plus two titles are up for grabs.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via AEW) - Just as like the fighting champs they promised to be, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are once again set to defend their World Tag Team Championships on this Friday night's edition of Rampage! This time up it will be the #1 Ranked Private Party who will get a stab at dethroning JB and Luchasaurus, but if their previous encounters are any indication, Isiah and Marq have their work cut out for them. Back in August, on the second edition on Rampage, Private Party took the fall against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, after suffering the same fate two months prior against the team of Christian Cage and JB.

But in these early weeks of 2022, Private Party has worked themselves into the top spot of the tag team rankings and will get their opportunity to claim the World Tag Team Titles for the AHFO! This will mark the first championship bout for Isiah and Marq since their July 2020 clash with Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, and a tremendous opportunity to get the new Andrade/Hardy alliance off on the right foot!

Now Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, as the World Tag Team Champions, know they've got targets on their back, as does Christian Cage in his role as their mentor/partner. That much was evident by the assault perpetrated on Cage by The Gunn Club (or if you prefer, The Ass Family, as Christian Cage called them), but that is something to be dealt with in the future, that is if the reigning champions are still the defending champions after Friday night's title fight!

Will it be JB and Luchasaurus who head to next week's Chicago events as the the World Tag Team Champions, or will it be the new World Tag Team Champions Private Party who go to the Windy City as the kings of the division?

Preview (via AEW) - Julia Hart cannot be faulted for wanting to take on a championship match when the opportunity is presented, nor can she be blamed for her anger towards Griff Garrison in the above video. Clearly she does not want, nor need, a big brother to dictate her decisions, even if Griff had only the best of intentions. But you know where the road paved with good intentions can lead...

That being said, it is quite a shady deal coming from the TBS Champion's representative “Smart” Mark Sterling. Of all the worthy challengers in the Women's Division, Jade and Sterling of course hand-picked the one-eyed woman as the foe for the evening. There is little doubt that it was a purposeful selection, one strongly based on Hart's current predicament caused by Malakai Black, but perhaps this situation has also had a positive effect on Julia.

She clearly is not willing to just sit back and let others tell her how to live, and Julia is obviously not going to let a championship opportunity pass her by regardless of the circumstances. Not too long ago, Hart may have been willing to let her Varsity Blond brothers dictate her actions, and she may have let this injury affect her willingness to fight, but not anymore.

So while Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling may be anticipating an easy fight due to that eye patch, they may be in store for a harder one than they would've gotten just a few months ago. It's the biggest opportunity of Julia Hart's career on many levels; the chance to become TBS Champion, the chance to be the one to end Cargill's undefeated streak, and to do it all while coping with the eye patch.

Preview (via AEW) - The Acclaimed really do enjoy picking a fight don't they? And it doesn't matter if it's the top of the food chain, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster take aim at all they see, and they certainly hold grudges for quite some time.

Case in point: Jon Moxley. As they mention in that tweet embedded above, Moxley has made life difficult on a couple of occasions for The Acclaimed, once in May of last year when he and Kingston topped Caster and Bowens on Dynamite, and another on a September Rampage when Mox hit the ring to stop them beating down Brian Pillman Jr after Max lost their singles bout. It may have been months since their interactions, but it may as well have been yesterday as far as The Acclaimed is concerned because they are calling out the former AEW World Champion!

Challenging Moxley seems the en vogue thing to do right now, as evidenced by “All Ego” Ethan Page last week, perhaps the thought process is that he'll be easier picking after a few months away from in-ring competition. While they get some credit for the gumption, one thing not taken into consideration by anyone willing to challenge Mox right now is how that time away actually strengthened him as a competitor. It boiled away everything, leaving nothing more than the essence of Moxley behind, a purified version of himself that is laser-focused on the fight before him. This is a Jon thirsty for violence, thirsty for battle, and Friday night he'll aim to quench that thirst at Anthony Bowen's expense!

Preview (via AEW) - The challenge was made two weeks ago, but after a slight delay, it will go down this Friday night on Rampage! FTR and The Nightmare Factory will head into tag team competition with each unit guided by a legendary figure in Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson respectively.

Clearly FTR has the experience advantage as a team, and also the gumption to say things like “the son Arn wishes he had” in reference to Brock Anderson, but The Nightmare Factory pair are hungry to prove themselves as a team. They need to prove it to themselves, they want to prove it to their mentor as well, and what better way to do so than by defeating former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

It's a tremendous opportunity for Brock and Lee; can they make the most of it before the eyes of the wrestling world on TNT?

