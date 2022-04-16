Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Results 4.15.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage aired at a special start time of 7pm est from Garland, Texas. The AEW World Championship was on the line in a Texas Deathmatch, another woman qualified for the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament and more.

Here are the full results:

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Gunn Club

The Butcher defeated Barrett Brown

Dream match set for next week on Dynamite 

Ruby Soho defeated Robyn Renegade to qualify for the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament 

Adam Page defeated Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Championship 

