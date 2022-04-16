AEW Rampage Results 4.15.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage aired at a special start time of 7pm est from Garland, Texas. The AEW World Championship was on the line in a Texas Deathmatch, another woman qualified for the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament and more.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Blackpool Combat Club defeated The Gunn Club

The Butcher defeated Barrett Brown

Dream match set for next week on Dynamite

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ruby Soho defeated Robyn Renegade to qualify for the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament

1 Gallery 1 Images

Adam Page defeated Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Championship

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!