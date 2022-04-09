AEW Rampage Results 4.8.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after this week’s AEW Dynamite. The Blackpool Combat Club was in singles action as another woman qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament.

Here are the full results:

Bryan Danielson defeated Trent Beretta

Hook Update: no words and no curses

Hey Sammy the answer is still no

Swerve Strickland defeated QT Marshall

FTW Champion Ricky Starks challenges Swerve Strickland to a tag team match this Wednesday

Red Velvet defeated Willow Nightingale to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Jon Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta

Wheeler EARNED William Regal’s respect

