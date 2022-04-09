AEW Rampage Results 4.8.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after this week’s AEW Dynamite. The Blackpool Combat Club was in singles action as another woman qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament.
Here are the full results:
Bryan Danielson defeated Trent Beretta
Hook Update: no words and no curses
Hey Sammy the answer is still no
Swerve Strickland defeated QT Marshall
FTW Champion Ricky Starks challenges Swerve Strickland to a tag team match this Wednesday
Red Velvet defeated Willow Nightingale to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Jon Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta
Wheeler EARNED William Regal’s respect
