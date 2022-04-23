Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Results: Adam Cole qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, Hook finally spoke and Jade Cargill retained the TBS Title 4.22.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped and featured a men’s Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier plus the TBS Championship was on the line. 

Here are the full results: 

Adam Cole defeated Tomohiro Ishii to qualify for the Men’s Owen Hart Tournament 

The Jericho Appreciation Society not allowed in the building

Hook finally speaks 

Lance Archer defeated Serpentico 

Could we be looking at Wardlow’s future?

Eddie Kingston defeated Daniel Garcia 

Team Taz won the battle but not the war 

Team DMD feel Toni Storm isn’t on their level

Jade Cargill defeated Marina Shafir to retain the TBS Championship 

