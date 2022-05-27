AEW Rampage Results and Recap 5.27.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the final stop before this Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV. Bryan Danielson return to action after a scary potential injury last week, the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament was set and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Sydal
The Young Bucks defeated Taylor Rust and Jon Cruz
The Hardys don’t find this form of imitation the sincerest form of flattery
Will Kyle O’Reilly accept the challenge?
Dante Martin defeated Max Caster
I’m pretty sure the Lakers would approve of the new TNT Title
Someone call the cops
Mixed tag action this Sunday
Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander to advance to the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament
Ruby looks to put an end to the D.M.D. era
