AEW Rampage Results and Recap 5.27.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the final stop before this Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV. Bryan Danielson return to action after a scary potential injury last week, the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament was set and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Sydal 

The Young Bucks defeated Taylor Rust and Jon Cruz

The Hardys don’t find this form of imitation the sincerest form of flattery 

Will Kyle O’Reilly accept the challenge?

Dante Martin defeated Max Caster

I’m pretty sure the Lakers would approve of the new TNT Title 

 Someone call the cops

Mixed tag action this Sunday 

Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander to advance to the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament 

Ruby looks to put an end to the D.M.D. era

