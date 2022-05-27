AEW Rampage Results and Recap 5.27.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was the final stop before this Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV. Bryan Danielson return to action after a scary potential injury last week, the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament was set and so much more.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Bryan Danielson defeated Matt Sydal

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Young Bucks defeated Taylor Rust and Jon Cruz

The Hardys don’t find this form of imitation the sincerest form of flattery

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Will Kyle O’Reilly accept the challenge?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Dante Martin defeated Max Caster

I’m pretty sure the Lakers would approve of the new TNT Title

Someone call the cops

Mixed tag action this Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander to advance to the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament

Ruby looks to put an end to the D.M.D. era

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!